Esco Tool Introduces MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® System that Cuts Concrete Lined Ductile Iron Pipe

A pneumatic saw combined with a pipe trolley and wrap around track system for cold cutting pipe from 6" to 60" dia., including concrete lined pipe, has been introduced by Esco Tool.

The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® system uses a trolley that mounts on a wrap-around track and features an articulating arm which keeps the saw blade on its leading edge to produce square cuts accurate to ±1/16". Available with track sections for cutting pipe from 6" to 60" dia., this combination saw and track system employs a proprietary 12" abrasive cut-off blade designed for cold cutting concrete lined ductile pipe.

Ideally suited for cutting underground steam lines, the MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® system eliminates torch cutting and grinding which can chip and crack the concrete internally because of stress and bending. Leaving a smooth finish for joining the pipes using couplings,

this pneumatic saw also cuts other types of materials and lined pipes.

The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw sells for $6,350.00 and the WrapTrack® is from $450.00 up. Rentals are available from $295.00 per week.

