Esco Tool Introduces MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® System that Cuts Concrete Lined Ductile Iron Pipe

A pneumatic saw combined with a pipe trolley and wrap around track system for cold cutting pipe from 6" to 60" dia., including concrete lined pipe, has been introduced by Esco Tool.

HOLLISTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/-- Esco Tool has introduced a pneumatic saw combined with a pipe trolley and wrap around track system for cold cutting pipe from 6" to 60" dia., including concrete lined pipe.

The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® system uses a trolley that mounts on a wrap-around track and features an articulating arm which keeps the saw blade on its leading edge to produce square cuts accurate to ±1/16". Available with track sections for cutting pipe from 6" to 60" dia., this combination saw and track system employs a proprietary 12" abrasive cut-off blade designed for cold cutting concrete lined ductile pipe.

Ideally suited for cutting underground steam lines, the MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw and WrapTrack® system eliminates torch cutting and grinding which can chip and crack the concrete internally because of stress and bending. Leaving a smooth finish for joining the pipes using couplings,
this pneumatic saw also cuts other types of materials and lined pipes.

The MILLHOG® APS-438 Air Powered Saw sells for $6,350.00 and the WrapTrack® is from $450.00 up. Rentals are available from $295.00 per week.

For more information contact:

ESCO Tool
A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.
Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director
75 October Hill Rd.
Holliston, MA 01746
(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 359-4145
e-mail: matt@escotool.com
http://www.escotool.com

Media Contact

Matthew Brennan, Esco Tool, (800) 343-6926, matt@escotool.com

 

SOURCE Esco Tool

