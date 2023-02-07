Automotive Sensors Market: A Look at the Industry's Segments, Size, Market Analysis and Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for vehicle electrification, formulation of stringent government regulations related emissions will drive automotive sensors market at high CAGR

Market Size – USD 26.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register highest market share during forecast period.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most sought-after market reports regarding in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Sensors Market is the most recent report from Emergen Research, titled "Global Automotive Sensors Market - Forecast to year 2027". Finally, the paper offers convincing insights into how the regional and global Automotive Sensors markets are expanding. The authors of the report provided the necessary information. related to the latest Automotive Sensors Market trends along with important parameters that influence the growth of the market in both short term and long term. Through a thorough industry picture, it offers essential insights into the estimated Automotive Sensors market size, revenue share, sales network, and distribution. With the aid of these beneficial market insights, readers will be able to explain the important outcomes of this sector in the near future. Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations. These sensors help vehicle’s engines in burning fuel more efficiently by providing precise data to engines to improve the fuel efficiency according to requirements of the vehicles.

The Automotive Sensors market research gives a clear explanation of the current trends as well as a variety of growth possibilities, major drivers, restrictions, obstacles, and other important factors. The study also considers a number of market dynamics, which in turn present the top players in the Automotive Sensors market with a wide range of growth prospects. They are also designed to assist businesses in this sector in developing wise judgements and profitable business plans. Among the receivers of this report are some of the most well-known venture capitalists in the world. The research gives these people a better understanding of the global Automotive Sensors market's competitive environment. The business environment in Automotive Sensors has been significantly altered by the coronavirus outbreak, so different manufacturers and buyers won't have many opportunities for expansion over the coming years. The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation

The extensive Automotive Sensors market segmentation, which covers the whole range of product types, applications, end-user industry landscapes, major geographic regions, and leading market competitors, is one of the report's main features. The study includes unbiased industry experts' predictions for revenue creation throughout the anticipated time as well as their opinions on the current market situation, historical market performance, production and consumption rates, demand and supply ratio, and other topics. The research precisely assesses the financial positions of the leading players, as well as their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, production expenses, and other financial criteria. Our researchers' team has also used a number of analytical methodologies, including investment evaluation, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, to examine the production and distribution capacities of the Key Word market participants.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

Thermistor

MEMS

Resistance temperature detector

IC temperature sensor

Others

Pressure

MEMS

Strain gauges

Ceramic pressure sensors

Position

Angular

Linear

Oxygen

NOx

Speed

Inertial

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Image

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

Radars

Ultrasonic

Proximity

LiDAR

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

