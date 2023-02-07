The State Museum of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing on the issues of international cooperation on preservation of museum valuables

07/02/2023

76

On February 7, 2023, the State Museum of the State Cultural Center organized a briefing on the topic: "Restoration of museum valuables: world experience and achievements." The moderator of this event was the director of the State Museum Meretgeldy Charyev.

The briefing was attended by heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, the Embassies of the United States, China and India in Turkmenistan, the National Administration of Turkmenistan for the Protection, Study and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments, teachers and students of the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the Turkmen State Academy of Arts, the Turkmen State Institute of Culture, employees of museums in the city of Ashgabat and representatives of the media.

During the briefing, scientists, specialists and museum workers spoke about the work carried out in the country to study, register and restore archaeological finds and monuments, to preserve, study and popularize our historical and cultural heritage, as well as to expand international cooperation and exchange experience in the field of research, protection and restoration of historical and cultural monuments.

As the speakers noted, the progressive policy of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in studying, preserving and popularizing the cultural heritage of ancestors, establishing broad international contacts and a favorable domestic political climate contributes to the intensification of scientific research and the involvement of leading specialists from other countries for these purposes.