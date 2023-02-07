Former Detroit Piston NBA Champion and Current Detroit Piston Radio Analyst Rick Mahorn Joins RAADR As Brand Ambassador for Its Anti-Bullying and Parental Monitoring Application Just Launched In the Google Play Store

/EIN News/ --



PHOENIX, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment throughout the internet on social media platforms announced today that it has executed a Brand Ambassador agreement with former NBA champion and current Detroit Piston Radio Analyst Rick Mahorn for its just launched FREE app in the Google Play Store . RAADR™ app expects to be available for iPhones in the iOS app store within the next few weeks.



Mahorn joins Emmy-Award Winning Journalist and Documentary Film Producer, Amber Theoharis , former Philadelphia Eagle and current NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger and Social Media Sensation and Former Harlem Globetrotter Larry “Bone Collector” Williams to market RAADR™’s corporate mission of combating bullying throughout the internet on social media platforms using its RAADR™ Parental Monitoring App.

Rick Mahorn, RAADR new Brand Ambassador stated, “Children should be able to live a life free from bullying and harassment and it’s time to take a stand. RAADR is taking that stand and I intend to stand with RADDR to help combat bullying and harassment on the internet throughout social media.”

Jacob DiMartino, RAADR CEO, stated, “We’re thrilled to have Rick Mahorn, one of the original “Bad Boys” join the RAADR brand ambassador team helping to combat cyber-bullying on the internet. We’re really looking forward to working with Rick and to the doors Rick can open for RAADR!”

Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place over digital devices like cell phones, computers, and tablets. Cyberbullying can occur through SMS, Text, and apps, or online in social media, forums, or gaming where people can view, participate in, or share content. Cyberbullying includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation. Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.

The most common places where cyberbullying occurs are Social Media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Tik Tok, Text messaging and messaging apps on mobile or tablet devices, Instant messaging, direct messaging, and online chatting over the internet, Online forums, chat rooms, and message boards, such as Reddit, Email and Online gaming communities. Further information can be found at Stop Bullying.Gov .

ABOUT RAADR, INC.

RAADR (OTC “RDAR”) publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org , over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

