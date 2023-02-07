Passport Technology Partners With Olympic Park Casino Estonia to Provide First Quasi-Cash Service in the Baltics

Estonia will be the first Baltic nation to introduce a quasi-cash service within the entertainment industry

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology Inc. (Passport), a leading provider of payment technology solutions for the gaming industry, announced the launch of its CashValet® cash access service at Olympic Entertainment Group's flagship casino Olympic Park Casino. This represents a significant advancement for the Baltic region, as Olympic Park Casino will now offer the first quasi-cash service of its kind.

"We are always looking for new and innovative solutions to provide our Olympic Casino customers with the highest standard of service across all channels. With the ever-evolving landscape, there is a greater need to integrate online and land-based operations," said Peeter Tamla, IT Director of Olympic Entertainment Group. "The quasi-cash solution is ideal for showing our expertise in this field, making our customers' experience comfortable and convenient and their financial transactions secure while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance." As stated by Tamla, many companies offer various services in the payment technology field; however, Passport has established itself as a leading provider for large businesses.

Passport's CashValet is a premier quasi-cash solution that offers casinos a comprehensive and efficient means of facilitating immediate transactions with maximum approval amounts for patrons and VIP guests. Its level of security, privacy, and regulatory compliance ensures that both employees and patrons of Olympic Park Casino can experience the latest innovative technology.

"Passport Technology continues to set the standard for product innovation and market expansion," said Helen Bowditch, Vice President of Business Development at Passport. "We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with Olympic Entertainment Group and are thrilled to introduce the Baltic region to the industry's most advanced quasi-cash service for brick-and-mortar casinos." The partnership with Olympic Entertainment Group will allow Passport Technology to expand its reach in the market and offer its cutting-edge payment technology solutions to a broader audience.

CashValet offers a range of features such as real-time reporting, dynamic fee structures, free play credits, responsible gambling features, self-exclusion options, and enhanced privacy protocols. As the premier provider of payment technology solutions, Passport's CashValet is the only PCI-DSS Level 1, P2PE-certified, cloud-based solution available. It is also available in multiple form factors, including the new wireless device, enabling a wide range of use cases in accordance with jurisdiction and operator requirements.

About Olympic Entertainment Group

Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) is the leading provider of casino and gaming services in the Baltic region. The company was founded in 1993 in Estonia and has since expanded to operate in the Baltic States and also operates casinos in Croatia, Malta and Slovakia, with a total of 147 venues in six jurisdictions and its headquarters in Tallinn. OEG offers a diverse range of gaming options, including traditional casinos, slot halls, and sports betting shops, as well as online gaming services through its OlyBet brand. The company places a strong emphasis on providing its customers with a high-quality and safe gaming experience and has invested in state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to support this goal.

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology is a globally recognized provider of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport's product portfolio is extensive and includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, etc. Passport's CashValet is Canada's leading quasi-cash solution for casinos. The company holds privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships and, to date, has safely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors worldwide. Passport's expertise and reputation in the industry have made it a leader in the field of payment technology solutions for the gaming industry.

