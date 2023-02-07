Global Leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) Renews and Modernizes its IT Observability with edgeTI

Near Decade Customer Renews for 3 Years

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Edge Technologies”) (TSXV:CTRL; OTC: UNFYF; FSE:Q5i), a leader in real-time digital operations solutions, is pleased to announce a three-year renewal in the HCM Services and Outsourcing Segment.



“Our connection with this global Human Capital Management Leader began almost a decade ago with our first products,” said Nicholas Brigman, edgeTI’s VP of Products. “Three product generations later, it’s gratifying to see our customers continue to drive awareness and value in their business operations with our software. Our innovations in intelligent automation and application connectivity continue to accomplish for many what was believed to be impossible.”

Service Providers are a large buying group for edgeTI. As B2B entities, they need to serve multiple customers in consistent, secure, effective ways. Meeting service level agreements across business divisions and customers require real-time, continuous observability to many aspects of the service provider’s operations.

“Maintaining decade long tech relationships with Fortune 100 companies isn’t easy in the ever-evolving digital transformation landscape,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Revenue Officer of edgeTI. “We are very proud of the work our team has done to meet our customers’ integration challenges — giving them the confidence to renew for another three years.”

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate data-driven action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid composable experiences via the platform's low-code development. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving, complex situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.