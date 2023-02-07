Qatar Airways Cargo to Utilize FLYR AI Platform in Strategic Partnership for Cargo Optimization

Qatar Airways Cargo Will Leverage FLYR’s Revenue Operating System to Optimize Cargo Forecasting and Decision Making

DOHA, Qatar and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qatar Airways Cargo , the world's leading air cargo carrier, is partnering with FLYR Labs , the travel industry's leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for forecasting and pricing. Together, the partnership will apply FLYR's advanced technologies like deep learning, a cutting-edge form of AI, towards forecasting cargo capacity and demand and optimizing commercial decision making.



The move is in line with The Next Generation initiative from Qatar Airways Cargo to reshape the future of air cargo, underlining its status as a trailblazer in digital transformation and seizing a key competitive advantage when it comes to optimizing revenue.

FLYR’s cloud-native decision intelligence platform, The Revenue Operating System®, leverages deep learning technology to provide automated, AI-based revenue management capabilities that help solve the industry’s cargo model complexities and boost businesswide revenue opportunities. FLYR’s platform harnesses and understands the complex context behind airline data, helping commercial organizations make better-informed decisions.

“We are resolutely committed to remaining at the forefront of our industry by embracing the latest technologies, and our partnership with FLYR is the most recent example of this,” said Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo. “We’re looking forward to working closely with FLYR to gain crucial insights that will unlock new opportunities for our business and our customers.”

The freight division of Qatar Airways, Qatar Airways Cargo delivers to an extensive network globally, using a young and modern fleet that includes 31 dedicated freighters.

“Qatar Airways Cargo is a forward-thinking, digital-first carrier, and we're excited to support their drive for continually seizing opportunities offered by groundbreaking technologies like ours,” said Alex Mans, founder and CEO of FLYR. “We jointly believe that FLYR's advanced AI technology will drive the industry forward, accelerated by this partnership, to unlock exceptional results and bring renewed sophistication to forecasting and revenue maximization at the heart of commercial operations.”

About Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading international air cargo carrier is based in Doha, State of Qatar. It serves a global network of more than 70 freighter destinations and 150 passenger destinations utilizing freighters and belly-hold passenger flights. The airline’s freighter fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, two Boeing 747-400 freighters, 26 Boeing 777 freighters, and one Airbus A310 freighter. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network. With considerable investments in its products, services, quality handling, infrastructure, facilities, people, and procedures at each of its destinations, the cargo carrier provides high operating standards for the transportation of cargo. Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to sustainability and giving back to communities it serves through its sustainability program WeQare, built on the key pillars of sustainability: environment, society, economy, and culture.

About FLYR Labs

FLYR Labs, the pioneer of The Revenue Operating System, is focused on the relentless application of AI technologies that help transportation leaders unlock their highest potential. Its clean sheet, vertically integrated platform, brings data, forecasting, pricing, reporting, and simulation capabilities into a “single pane of glass” that informs and automates commercial-wide functions. FLYR’s end-to-end platform can enable or automate all commercial decisions and eCommerce experiences, including those through its internet booking engine (IBE), offer management, customer messaging, customer management, and content management capabilities, resulting in improved revenue performance and digital customer satisfaction. FLYR Labs is headquartered in California with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Krakow, and Amsterdam. To learn more about FLYR Labs, visit flyrlabs.com or follow @flyrlabs on Twitter and LinkedIn .

