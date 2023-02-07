Submit Release
CTS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Executing on diversification and electrification strategy to deliver profitable growth

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that “Sense, Connect and Move,” today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results.

“We delivered solid performance throughout 2022, closing the year with a double-digit increase in revenue along with strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. During the year, we advanced our diversification strategy through the completion of two acquisitions, while also gaining momentum with electric platform wins as we continue developing new products for hybrid and electric vehicles,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “Looking ahead, we expect a softer first quarter, and an improving trend for the rest of 2023. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities while driving operational improvements to deliver long-term value creation.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

  • Sales were $142.3 million, up 7% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets increased 22% and, as expected, sales to the transportation end market decreased 4 % over the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Reported net income was $14.9 million at 11% of sales, compared to $9.2 million at 7% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Earnings per share was $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.56, up from $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.9% compared to 20.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Operating cash flow was $25.5 million compared to $26.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results

  • Sales were $586.9 million, up 14% year-over-year, driven by strength in non-transportation end markets. Non-transportation end markets grew 24%, while the transportation end market grew 7% compared to 2021.
  • Net income was $59.6 million or 10% of sales, compared to a net loss of $41.9 million or (8)% of sales in 2021. Net income in 2021 was impacted by the non-cash pension charge of $96.6 million.
  • Earnings per share was $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $(1.30) per diluted share, in 2021.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.46, up from $1.93 in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.8%, up from 21.0% in 2021.
  • Operating cash flow was $121.2 million, up from $86.1 million in 2021.

2023 Guidance

CTS expects full-year 2023 sales to be in the range of $580 - $640 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.40 - $2.70.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. (EST) today. The dial-in number for the U.S. and Canada is 844-200-6205 (+1 929-526-1599, if calling from outside the U.S. and Canada). The passcode is 889906. In addition, the Company will be using a supplemental slide presentation that will be referred to during the call. The presentation and a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from CTS’ website at https://www.ctscorp.com/investors/events-presentations/.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause CTS’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Examples of factors that may affect future operating results and financial condition include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CTS’ business, results of operations or financial condition, including supply chain disruptions; changes in the economy generally, including inflationary and/or recessionary conditions, and in respect to the business in which CTS operates; unanticipated issues in integrating acquisitions, including our acquisitions of TEWA Temperature Sensors and Ferroperm Piezoceramics; the results of actions to reposition CTS’ business; rapid technological change; general market conditions in the transportation, as well as conditions in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets; reliance on key customers; unanticipated public health crises, natural disasters or other events; environmental compliance and remediation expenses; the ability to protect CTS’ intellectual property; pricing pressures and demand for CTS’ products; and risks associated with CTS’ international operations, including trade and tariff barriers, exchange rates and political and geopolitical risks (including, without limitation, the potential impact U.S./China relations and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine may have on our business, results of operations and financial condition). Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. CTS undertakes no obligation to publicly update CTS’ forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business.    These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS’ management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS’ financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

The information in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations.

CTS believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of CTS’ core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations or were not part of CTS’ business operations during a comparable period.

CTS believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. CTS’ definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com




CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021
Net sales   $ 142,281     $ 132,531     $ 586,869     $ 512,925  
Cost of goods sold     91,277       83,860       376,331       328,306  
Gross margin     51,004       48,671       210,538       184,619  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     23,491       23,413       91,520       82,597  
Research and development expenses     5,405       5,686       24,100       23,856  
Restructuring charges     478       1,136       1,912       1,687  
Operating earnings     21,630       18,436       93,006       76,479  
Other (expense) income:                      
Interest expense     (702 )     (534 )     (2,192 )     (2,111
Interest income     716       151       1326       840  
Other (expense), net     (873 )     (3,302 )     (11,403 )     (136,088 )
Total other (expense), net     (859 )     (3,685 )     (12,269 )     (137,359 )
Earnings (loss) before income taxes     20,771       14,751       80,737       (60,880 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     5,831       5,586       21,162       (19,014
Net earnings (loss)     14,940       9,165       59,575       (41,866 )
Earnings (loss) per share:                      
Basic     0.47       0.28       1.86                      (1.30 )
Diluted     0.47       0.28       1.85                       (1.30 )
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:     31,818       32,214       31,968       32,327  
Effect of dilutive securities     224       218       270        
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,042       32,432       32,238       32,327  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.04     $ 0.04     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

    (Unaudited)        
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
ASSETS            
Current Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 156,910     $ 141,465  
Accounts receivable, net     90,935       82,191  
Inventories, net     62,260       49,506  
Other current assets     15,655       15,927  
Total current assets     325,760       289,089  
Property, plant and equipment, net     97,300       96,876  
Operating lease assets, net     22,702       21,594  
Other Assets            
Prepaid pension asset         49,382  
Goodwill     152,361       109,798  
Other intangible assets, net     108,053       69,888  
Deferred income taxes     23,461       25,415  
Other     18,850       2,420  
Total other assets     302,725       256,903  
Total Assets   $ 748,487     $ 664,462  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current Liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 53,211     $ 55,537  
Operating lease obligations     3,936       3,393  
Accrued payroll and benefits     20,063       18,418  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     35,322       36,718  
Total current liabilities     112,532       114,066  
Long-term debt     83,670       50,000  
Long-term operating lease obligations     21,754       21,354  
Long-term pension obligations     5,048       6,886  
Deferred income taxes     16,010       5,894  
Other long-term obligations     3,249       2,684  
Total Liabilities     242,263       200,884  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders’ Equity            
Common stock     316,803       314,620  
Additional contributed capital     46,144       42,549  
Retained earnings     546,703       492,242  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (671 )     (4,525 )
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock     908,979       844,886  
Treasury stock     (402,755 )     (381,308 )
Total shareholders’ equity     506,224       463,578  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 748,487     $ 664,462  



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(In millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021     2020  
Net earnings (loss)   $ 14.9     $ 9.2     $ 59.6     $ (41.9 )   $ 34.7  
                               
Depreciation and amortization expense     8.0       6.7       29.8       26.9       26.7  
Interest expense     0.7       0.5       2.2       2.1       3.3  
Tax expense (benefit)     5.8       5.6       21.2       (19.0 )     10.8  
                               
EBITDA     29.5       22.0       112.7       (31.8 )     75.4  
                               
Adjustments to EBITDA:                              
Restructuring charges     0.5       1.1       1.9       1.7       1.8  
Environmental charges     1.0       1.4       2.8       2.3       2.8  
Acquisition-related costs                 2.5             0.3  
Inventory fair value step-up     0.7             4.0              
Non-cash pension and related expense           1.3       4.8       132.4       2.5  
Foreign currency loss (gain)     0.9       1.9       4.9       3.3       (5.3 )
                               
Total adjustments to EBITDA     3.1       5.7       20.9       139.7       2.1  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32.6     $ 27.7     $ 133.6     $ 107.9     $ 77.5  
                               
Net sales   $ 142.3     $ 132.5     $ 586.9     $ 512.9     $ 424.1  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     22.9 %     20.9 %     22.8 %     21.0 %     18.3 %


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021     2020  
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.47     $ 0.28     $ 1.85     $ (1.30 )   $ 1.06  
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share:                              
Restructuring charges     0.01       0.04       0.05       0.06       0.04  
Foreign currency loss (gain)     0.03       0.06       0.15       0.10       (0.16 )
Non-cash pension expense           0.03       0.16       3.13       0.06  
Environmental charges     0.02       0.03       0.07       0.05       0.07  
Transaction costs                 0.07             0.01  
Inventory fair value step-up     0.02             0.10              
Legal Settlement                              
Discrete tax items     0.01       0.05       0.01       (0.11 )     0.04  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.56     $ 0.49     $ 2.46     $ 1.93     $ 1.12  


Capital Expenditures

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021     2020  
Capital expenditures   $ 5.1     $ 7.5     $ 14.3     $ 15.6     $ 14.9  
Net sales   $ 142.3     $ 132.5     $ 586.9     $ 512.9     $ 424.1  
Capex as % of net sales     3.6 %     5.7 %     2.4 %     3.0 %     3.5 %


Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021     2020  
Depreciation and amortization expense   $ 8.0     $ 6.7     $ 29.8     $ 26.9     $ 26.7  
Stock-based compensation expense   $ 1.9     $ 2.0     $ 7.7     $ 6.1     $ 3.4  

 


