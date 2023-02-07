Quark Doubles Down on AI Innovation to help Organizations Optimize Content Workflows and see ROI of their Content Strategies

OpenAI selected as de facto AI capabilities for company’s Quark Publishing Platform NextGen to reduce content complexities with deeper insights into content strategy results

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced a deeper innovation investment in OpenAI technologies across the company’s enterprise content automation solution, Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, to help organizations streamline content operations and ensure their content strategies support their future business objectives.



Organizations are leveraging AI to help keep pace of digital transformation, using deep insights into metrics about engagement and consumption to make data-driven decisions to support business growth. Results of a recent survey reveal 89% of respondents that have invested in AI are seeing the benefits. Incorporating AI into the IT infrastructure not only automates time-consuming processes so your people can focus on more strategic roles, but also gives businesses the power to search more data and gather unprecedented knowledge to make smart decisions that drive business growth.

“Our commitment to innovating across our QPP NextGen platform is relentless and investing in AI technologies such as OpenAI – which is as a helper not a competitor to people - allows us to deliver even more value to our customers,” said Martin Owen, CEO at Quark. “These tools help our customers harness the power of their content and address all their content complexities with ease. They provide a new narrative on how content strategies are directly contributing to the business bottom line.”

According to Forrester’s The State of B2B Content, 2022, to succeed in 2023 and beyond, more B2B marketers must increase their investment in content to deliver the experiences buyers demand. Organizations should focus on the key elements of their content engine by preserving or increasing budgets for technology and process improvements, including AI and automation to assemble content modules and orchestrate experiences and the analytics and performance data needed to improve contextualization.



Critical areas of the content lifecycle management processes that are modernized with AI innovation include:

Content Discovery . An automated, personalized and suggestive content search process makes it simple to find verified content components that adhere to defined internal business and external regulatory compliance requirements. Users can understand how to make better use of content from an assembly standpoint to directly support the business objectives, while continuing to work with the tools they know and love, such as Microsoft Word.

. An automated, personalized and suggestive content search process makes it simple to find verified content components that adhere to defined internal business and external regulatory compliance requirements. Users can understand how to make better use of content from an assembly standpoint to directly support the business objectives, while continuing to work with the tools they know and love, such as Microsoft Word. Content Authoring . Improve word choice, construct concise thoughts and ideas, and augment your expertise with auto-fill capabilities that speed your delivery to market with 100% accuracy. Subject-matter experts can focus on what they do best, impart knowledge, and leverage AI to aid their ability to deliver the most accurate, compliant and informative information in easy-to-consume language.

. Improve word choice, construct concise thoughts and ideas, and augment your expertise with auto-fill capabilities that speed your delivery to market with 100% accuracy. Subject-matter experts can focus on what they do best, impart knowledge, and leverage AI to aid their ability to deliver the most accurate, compliant and informative information in easy-to-consume language. Content Workflows . Eliminate manual, error-prone and time-consuming review cycles and content hand-offs with automation to foster stronger, more inclusive collaboration and a faster time to market.

. Eliminate manual, error-prone and time-consuming review cycles and content hand-offs with automation to foster stronger, more inclusive collaboration and a faster time to market. Content Performance . Gain a holistic view of your content with built-in analytics to capture data about how your audiences engage with and consume your content. See how effective – or ineffective – your content is which allows you to make smart decisions on when to reuse, repurpose or retire content. Additionally, AI offers metrics to see the real ROI on content creation when compared to production costs.

. Gain a holistic view of your content with built-in analytics to capture data about how your audiences engage with and consume your content. See how effective – or ineffective – your content is which allows you to make smart decisions on when to reuse, repurpose or retire content. Additionally, AI offers metrics to see the real ROI on content creation when compared to production costs. Content as a Differentiator. Utilize AI models to continuously improve content layout, subject-matter, assets, references, formats and publishing channels to stay ahead of competitors and lead the market on content engagement and ROI.



QPP NextGen SaaS customers can naturally leverage these OpenAI technologies as they are embedded within the general functionality of the product, allowing all types of roles and use cases across global departments to benefit from AI.

AI in the Enterprise Content Lifecycle

As the consumable form of data, content plays a crucial role in digital transformation and directly impacts the business bottom line. Businesses are creating an exorbitant amount of it, and consumers are devouring it at epic pace, taking a self-service approach to finding the information they want and making decisions fast. It’s a wakeup call for businesses as they look at their content ecosystem and don’t know if content developed and published is meaningful, personalized, compliant and achieving desired consumption goals. Quark has been at the forefront in helping enterprises address content lifecycle complexities. QPP NextGen automates content management processes so your organization can achieve its most important objectives – from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth. Deep investments in AI give enterprises the opportunity to automate key areas of the content lifecycle journey with accuracy – creation, collaboration, assembly – with the power to deliver personalized, compliance -controlled content and know how that content is consumed.

