Cerence Enhances the Driving Experience for Legendary Automaker’s Tour Guide Feature

Leading German OEM is the first automaker to leverage Cerence Tour Guide to enable professional guided tour experiences for drivers in Germany

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Cerence Tour Guide, an AI-powered application for automotive assistants that brings professional, guided tour content directly into the car, is powering interactive tourism content in Mercedes-Benz AG’s intuitive multimedia system, MBUX.



As the first to deploy Cerence Tour Guide, the automaker’s new Tourguide feature is available in select vehicles in Germany in German and English language, providing drivers with information from Germany’s iconic brown signs, approximately 3,400 tourist information boards that point out special sites and local attractions. By combining core Cerence technologies like deep neural network-based, multi-lingual text-to-speech (TTS) and natural language processing with high-quality travel content from MAQNIFY, Cerence Tour Guide enriches the technology with the personality and know-how of a human tour guide. The system leverages technology that will proactively trigger readouts of information about touristic attractions displayed on brown signs at the right point in time; drivers will receive this information spoken aloud with high-quality TTS from Cerence. Drivers can even ask the system to navigate to a destination or attraction that piques their interest during the journey.

“Cerence Tour Guide is an innovative application that demonstrates our commitment to creating a true companion in the cabin, one that can enhance not just safety and productivity, but also enjoyment,” said Prateek Kathpal, Chief Technology Officer, Cerence. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with this legendary automaker, and we look forward to together delighting drivers with fun and informative content throughout their journeys.”

For more information about Cerence Tour Guide, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/cloud-services. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com