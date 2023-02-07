Lula Convenience Partners With Gilbarco Veeder-Root to Streamline Inventory Management and Delivery Fulfillment for Convenience Stores

The integration between the Lula Store Platform and the Gilbarco Passport Retail Platform (Passport®) will simplify the way in which thousands of convenience stores across the U.S. do business.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lula Convenience today announced a partnership to integrate the Lula Store Platform with Passport to streamline inventory management and delivery fulfillment for convenience stores across the country.

In c-stores across the U.S., nearly 165 million transactions are made daily. In order to keep track of those transactions, as well as maintain a proper flow of commerce each day, it is imperative that c-stores keep a dynamic and accurate inventory of items that are sold through their point-of-sale (POS) systems. The integration between Passport and the Lula Store Platform will enable retailers to update items in their POS system and sync those updates across all delivery channels automatically, a process that store managers would have to complete manually before the Lula Store Platform. Over 44,000 convenience stores in the United States utilize a Passport and will be able to take advantage of this integration.

Lula Convenience, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a technology company that transforms convenience stores into micro fulfillment centers. The company was founded in 2020 by Drexel University graduates Adit Gupta and Tom Falzani, who attempted to bring Gupta's family's shuttered convenience store in South New Jersey online amidst the pandemic with no success.

Launching in early 2023, the Passport and Lula Store Platform integration will automatically enable two-way synchronization of information across all transactions, whether in-store or through delivery and will empower c-store operators to maintain accurate inventories. With the Lula Store Platform, items will automatically update to reflect the most accurate information on delivery channels such as DoorDash®, Uber Eats, Grubhub®, Delivery.com, ASAP Delivery, and more.

This partnership will simplify the way in which thousands of c-stores across the U.S. do business, particularly through solutions powered by Lula Convenience.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Whether it's outside, underground, or in the cloud, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has the solution for your site's needs. Our systems and solutions are designed and tested to work together seamlessly to deliver the lowest cost of ownership and best integration possible. Since 1865, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has manufactured the world's leading fueling and convenience store equipment and technology. Our products are time-tested and future-approved.

About Lula Convenience

At Lula Convenience, we're inspired by a single goal: empowering every store to delight their customers locally and beyond. The Lula Store Platform is a delivery solution for convenience stores that do not have a secondary sales channel, offering the first multi-vendor, 30-minute delivery platform and a commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable world. Learn more about Lula Convenience at www.lulaconvenience.com.

