B2U Storage Solutions Announces 25MWh of Second-Life EV Battery Capacity is Operational at its Hybrid Solar + Storage Facility in Lancaster, CA

LANCASTER, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2U Storage Solutions, a leading provider of large-scale energy storage systems using second-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries, announced today that 25MWh of storage capacity is now operational at its SEPV Sierra hybrid solar + storage facility in Lancaster, CA. The project's storage capacity is comprised of 1,300 reused EV battery packs sourced from Honda and Nissan.

The Sierra hybrid storage facility is interconnected directly to the grid, selling power and grid services into California’s wholesale power market, generating over $1M in revenue in 2022 alone. Sierra initiated commercial operations in 2020, with the team scaling its capacity in phases. This deployment represents the largest operational UL 9540-certified ESS utilizing second-life EV batteries anywhere, on any continent, showcasing B2U’s patented EV Pack Storage (EPS) technology. In addition to deploying Honda and Nissan EV batteries at scale, B2U has successfully tested GM Bolt and Tesla Model 3 battery packs with its EPS system, demonstrating the ability of the EPS system to be configured to operate any EV battery.

“B2U’s EPS technology has been developed to address the challenges of second life in large scale energy storage. EV battery packs are deployed in cabinet enclosures utilizing the pack’s existing battery management system, virtually eliminating repurposing costs.” said Freeman Hall, co-founder and CEO of B2U Storage Solutions. “The EPS system’s Cabinet Controllers connect and disconnect batteries wired in series and parallel strings during charge and discharge cycles so that weaker batteries with lower capacity do not limit the output of stronger batteries. This approach enables our system to achieve efficient energy yield despite the variance in capacity inherent in second life batteries.”

The EPS system provides safe and reliable operation 24/7. In addition to being certified to UL 9540, the system continuously monitors and controls each battery to ensure operating specifications are maintained. EPS cabinet controllers and ancillary equipment sense and manage the internal cabinet environment surrounding each battery pack. To mitigate any potential hazards, battery packs are automatically disconnected if any component deviates from its operating specifications and design limits.

B2U’s energy storage systems deliver a superior CapEx and Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) advantage. With innovative EPS technology and a team with a proven track record as an independent power producer (IPP), B2U is developing additional projects to add to its operational project portfolio. B2U’s business model to deploy EV batteries in second life applications in large scale ESS is well-suited to the challenges of EV battery reuse, where the available capacity of second life EV batteries is expanding rapidly and may exceed 200 GWh by 2030 based on market analysis conducted by McKinsey.

B2U ("Battery Second Use") Storage Solutions develops and operates large-scale energy storage systems using second-life EV batteries deployed using our patented EPS technology that eliminates repurposing costs and achieves effective yields from strings of second life EV batteries. B2U's projects provide electricity and grid services when they're needed most at a superior Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS). US Patent No. 11,289,921, U.S. Patent Applications No. 17,675,456, 17,827,046. For more information please visit: www.b2uco.com .

