Half of Ontario sports bettors plan to wager on Super Bowl LVII

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the lead up to Super Bowl LVII, a new survey from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) shows that half of Ontarians who bet on sports (49 per cent) are planning to place a wager on the NFL championship.

The survey found that four in 10 (39 per cent) Ontario adults believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes. This jumps to three-quarters (73 per cent) of those who bet, and 9 in 10 (91 per cent) of those who bet on sports regularly. This false belief can increase risk as it can lead to over confidence and influence some to bet more than they can afford to lose.

Additional risk is associated with the consumption of substances that can impair judgement and decision-making. Over three-quarters of those who bet (77 per cent) plan to consume alcohol, cannabis, or other substances during the Super Bowl.

The survey found that three-quarters (74 per cent) of respondents will watch the game at home this year and over half (53 per cent) will do so with friends or family. Those who bet say they tend to bet more than usual around these relations (47 per cent), even more so if they are younger (59 per cent of those aged 18-34).

Of those who bet, one-quarter have felt the need to bet more to get to the same level of excitement (25 per cent) and have bet more than they could afford to lose (24 per cent).

Staying Onside

Encouraging news from this survey is that 88 per cent of this year’s Super Bowl bettors plan to employ at least one strategy to manage their gambling risk. About four in ten (38 per cent) say they will stay within a pre-set betting limit, with a third (34 per cent) indicating they always view sports betting as entertainment, not as a way to win money. A quarter (24 per cent) commit to never betting while intoxicated, and a fifth (21 per cent) to not betting if feeling depressed or anxious.

Online, six-in-ten (63 per cent) sports bettors have used at least one responsible gambling feature on sportsbook websites. Among younger players, a fifth (22 per cent aged 18-34) utilize personalized spending reports (win/loss information, time and money spent) to curb their risk.

“It’s positive to see the majority of Ontario’s sports bettors using the extra bench strength of responsible gambling tools, both on and offline,” says Shelley White, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council. “The excitement of the big game, being with friends and family, and substance use can all influence how we play. And betting more than one can afford to lose can have a devastating impact. Having a plan in place to manage risk and protect yourself is key to enjoying the game.”

How Ontarians plan to bet on the Super Bowl

While more than half (54 per cent) will place a single bet on the outcome of the game, a quarter (24 per cent) are betting on each outcome of the game through multiple sportsbooks.

46 per cent will bet with friends

41 per cent will bet on a legal sportsbook website

36 per cent will buy sport-based lottery tickets

29 per cent will bet in a pool

20 per cent will bet on whatever sportsbook website has the best odds

How much Ontario Super Bowl bettors plan to wager

54 per cent say they will bet $50 or less

26 per cent say they will bet between $50 and $100

19 per cent say they will bet $100 or more

RGC tips for safer sports betting

Be mindful and plan before you play – pre-set betting limits and stay within your budget.

Only gamble with money you can afford to lose – never borrow money or use money intended for necessities, like rent/mortgage or food.

Limit your alcohol and/or cannabis intake.

Never chase losses by trying to win back what you’ve lost.

Don’t bet if you are upset or stressed.

View sports betting as entertainment, not a way to make money.

And remember there is no way to predict the outcome of the game.

To learn how to keep your play safer visit PlanBeforeYouPlay.ca.

Methodology

An online survey of 1,001 Ontario residents aged 18+ was completed between January 6-8, 2023, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. RGC works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering innovative awareness and information programs, for a wide range of different groups including youth, young adults and the general public.

ResponsibleGambling.org | Facebook: ResponsibleGamblingCouncil | Twitter: RGCouncil | Instagram: responsiblegamblingcouncil | LinkedIn: responsible-gambling-council

Dave Bennett Xposure PR 905 339 6668 dave@xposurepr.com