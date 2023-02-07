Esperion to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results February 21, 2023

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and upcoming corporate milestones. Please click here to pre-register to participate in the conference call and obtain your dial in number and PIN.

A live webcast can be accessed on the investors and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take, and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:
Esperion Corporate Communications
corporateteam@esperion.com


