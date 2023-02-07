Adaptive Learning Market Size to Reach USD 9.11 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 22.2 %

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Adaptive Learning Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Adaptive Learning market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Adaptive Learning market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Adaptive Learning industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Adaptive Learning industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Adaptive Learning industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of cloud-based adaptive learning solutions among end-users to customize platforms at a lower cost and gain better flexibility are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes.

Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in academic settings is expected to support revenue growth of the academic segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing need to improve employees' skills and the technicalities of learners across companies in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In May 2019, Knewton, Inc. was acquired by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. This acquisition will strengthen Wiley’s capabilities in the adaptive learning market and enable offering of its e-Content to a wider range of customers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Platform

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enterprise

Academic

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Adaptive Learning business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Adaptive Learning Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

