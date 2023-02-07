JetASAP Releases January 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter
Now includes empty leg and posted one-way flight availability hourly rates
The JetASAP app has saved us around 25% on our flights. It literally sources your options directly from aircraft operators. I think it may be the best kept secret in private air travel.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. January hit a record number of quotes sent to flyers via the JetASAP app, ending the month with 1,995 quotes. As the charter market continues to cool, flyers averaged 12 quotes per trip request as aircraft availability increases. This aircraft supply increase can be seen across all classes of aircraft.
— Justine Reed - wife of PRO Golfer and Master's Champion, Patrick Reed
Hourly rates ended the month on average 6% below December. Turbo props and super mid jets decreased by 6% followed by a 7% decrease for mid jets. The largest decrease was seen in the light jet category of 8% with the smallest decrease in the heavy jet category of 3%.
JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators’ flight charges received through the JetASAP platform and are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from take off to landing. These hourly rates are “All In” and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.
In addition to flyers receiving live quotes from charter operators, the company also offers a feature in the app that allows aircraft operators to post available trips, including empty legs and one-way flights. For the first time, JetASAP shares this new data of average hourly rates for these empty legs and one-ways. The below rates were collected from 9,640 trips that included pricing during the time period. These rates on average are 38% lower than standard operator quote hourly rates. If flyers are flexible this is a great way to take advantage of substantial trip discounts. These trips are not scheduled flights. They may be negotiable and offer alternate airports and dates. Flyers are encouraged to reach out to operators to get quotes and see if they can accommodate their travel requirements.
JetASAP hourly rates are based on pricing for empty leg and one-way trips posted by operators for their aircraft availability and are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from take off to landing. For these flights, taxes and fees may apply.
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. By connecting flyers directly with aircraft operators, clients can receive live quotes from operators’ sales teams that are ready to book. Compliments of the company’s sponsors, their annual subscription is currently being offered at only $99/year for unlimited access to the app.
To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.
# # #
About JetASAP
JetASAP provides subscribers with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These charter tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support’s aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book 2,000+ daily trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.
Lisa Sayer
JetASAP
+1 954-802-2723
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram