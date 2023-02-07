AU PRC: Morocco Reiterates Need for Good Administrative and Financial Governance within the Union

MOROCCO, February 7 - Morocco has reiterated before the African Union Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the imperative of good administrative and financial governance within the AU.

Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and the UNECA, who was speaking on Monday at a videoconference meeting of the PRC, recalled the reform process underway within the AU, while reiterating the support of Morocco to the various departments and bodies of the Union to enable them to effectively carry out their mandates, through ensuring the strengthening of the effectiveness and efficiency of the pan-African organization to better meet the aspirations of the African citizen, especially in peace, security and development.

Arrouchi, who is leading the Moroccan delegation at this session, also called on the Committee and the AU bodies to establish a financial management that reflects the spirit of the current institutional and financial reform.

The Moroccan diplomat noted in this regard the importance of an internal management of projects and programs that is focused on results, in compliance with the rules and procedures.

The Moroccan delegation also emphasized the importance of a credible intergovernmental process capable of supporting the Committee in the implementation of the objectives of the AU Agenda 2063.

MAP: 07 February 2023