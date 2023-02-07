Upper House to Close First Session of 2022-2023 Legislative Year on Tuesday

MOROCCO, February 7 -
The House of Advisors will hold, on Tuesday, a plenary session devoted to the closure of the first session of the 2022-2023 legislative year, of the 11th legislature (2021-2026).
This meeting will be held immediately after the oral question session, scheduled from 3 p.m., and a plenary session, devoted to the examination and vote of legislative texts, the upper house said in a statement.
MAP: 07 February 2023
