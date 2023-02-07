Emotion Analytics Market Is Expected to Reach $10.51 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in demand from the automotive sector and surge in need for customer behavior management data in various industries drives the growth of the global emotion analytics market. By end user, the retail segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global emotion analytics market was estimated at $2.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $10.5 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.58 billion Market Size in 2031 $10.51 billion CAGR 15.3% No. of Pages in Report 298 Segments Covered Type, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, Application, End User and Region Drivers Increase in demand from the automotive sector Sure in need for customer behavior management using data Restraints Analysis of emotional misunderstandings Opportunities Applications for emotional recognition are in greater demand

Covid-19 scenario-

Around the world, business have been severely impacted by the COVID 19 outbreak. Because of the lockdowns imposed by various governments.

However, it has favorably impacted the adoption of emotion analytics industry. Customer feedback analysis using emotion analytics has gained significant popularity in this period.

The global emotion analytics market is analyzed across type, enterprise size, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the text analytics segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global emotion analytics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The facial analytics segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global emotion analytics market revenue. The SMEs segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

By deployment, the on-premises segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global emotion analytics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

By application, the customer experience management segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global emotion analytics market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The Public safety and law enforcement segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 17.5% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the retail segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global emotion analytics market revenue. The defense and security segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global emotion analytics market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global emotion analytics market report include Adoreboard, Affectiva, Apple, Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, IBM Corporation, iMotions A/S, Microsoft Corporation, Neuromore, NVISO SA and Retinad. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

