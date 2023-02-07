LIZHI Drives Business Growth With AI-Powered Voice Technology and Explores AIGC Innovation

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has recently made new headway with its proprietary AI-powered voice technology, which has been integrated into LIZHI’s self-developed real-time communication (RTC) audio and video streaming solution DOREME with LIZHI’s in-product interactive social functions.



Incorporating AI and voice technology into the Company’s platforms also supports the continued innovation of LIZHI’s audio products and improvements to the user experience. At the same time, LIZHI will continue to conduct in-depth research on AI-generated content (AIGC) and language processing technologies (such as OpenAI's ChatGPT) in order to explore the application and expansion of these groundbreaking technologies in LIZHI products.

With LIZHI’s extensive research and advancements in voice technology in recent years, the Company’s AI-powered voice technology has evolved to encompass a wide range of applications such as AI echo cancellation, AI noise reduction, AI voice changing, TTS (Text-To-Speech) models, and more. Algorithm development, model training, and performance optimization have enabled LIZHI to successively integrate relevant technologies into DOREME. These technologies go on to be applied to LIZHI’s products and features, including combining audio channels with screen sharing functions as well as the continuous optimization of LIZHI apps’ AI voice changer. These improvements promote further innovation of product features and functions in a diverse range of usage scenarios and offer users a continuously enhanced real-time interactive audio experience.

Leveraging the technological experience and expertise accumulated through years of business growth, LIZHI will continue to explore and expand on the applications of AIGC and language processing technologies in its interactive audio products; integrate new communication technologies with the Company’s real-time audio entertainment product features; further promote technological development and product innovation; and ultimately empower LIZHI’s users and content creators and also drive the creation of a wider variety of content.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

