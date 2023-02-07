Submit Release
Crozier Announces Plans for New Headquarters in Collingwood, Ontario

/EIN News/ -- Collingwood, ON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry, today unveils plans to build a new head office at 380 First Street in Collingwood, Ontario. The 26,000 square foot, three-storey building will be built by local developer, Nutak Holdings Ltd. The new space will support the firm’s growing team and diversified client services, and feature sustainable design with innovative collaboration spaces.

“We are excited to announce a world-class office building that will serve as our national headquarters and showcase excellence in engineering and design in an inspiring, modern workspace,” said Chris Crozier, Founder and CEO, Crozier. “This new office will support the firm’s continued growth and further expand our longstanding presence in Collingwood, where Crozier was founded in 2004. We look forward to working with Nutak Holdings Ltd. in enhancing a progressive work environment for our people and the community.”

The new building will incorporate sustainable and biophilic design elements including a mass timber structure as a nod to Collingwood’s shipbuilding history, green walls, trees, an abundance of natural light, and an expansive atrium featuring a grand staircase to serve as the building’s central hub. The outdoor space will include a rooftop terrace with natural green space that will showcase the firm’s research initiatives including stormwater management and building aeration systems.

Crozier is leading civil, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering, landscape architecture, construction and project management. SvN Architects + Planners Inc. is leading the building design and interior design, co-creating a human-centred design space plan with Loom Creative Inc., consultant for interior design programming.

Built to serve the needs of Crozier’s current team and future generations of talent, the new headquarters has a target completion date of fall 2024.

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier’s growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario, with offices in Milton, Toronto, and Bradford, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expanding its office presence geographically. To learn more, visit cfcrozier.ca.

Christina Vanin
The Edit PR
416.904.3086
christina@theeditcanada.com

Menah Kerr
C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.
905.876.5061
mkerr@cfcrozier.ca

