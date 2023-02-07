Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Company to host a webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“Alzheimer’s disease represents a growing burden to healthcare systems and societies worldwide. This disease is often multifactorial and complex in nature, and we believe that our precision medicine platform and novel central nervous system mechanism improve the chance of clinical success. We are pleased by the results of the placebo-controlled Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial which data suggest that ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), an orally available, small-molecule activator of the upstream sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1), is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity and might be at the forefront of biomarker-guided pathway-based targeted precision medicine drug development,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We look forward to presenting the complete dataset of the study as well as other long-term study data of the other programs, including Parkinson’s disease dementia and Rett syndrome. With a deep portfolio of promising therapies, we believe that Anavex remains well positioned to address the urgent needs of patients affected by neurodegenerative and rare neurodevelopmental diseases.”

Key Near Term Pipeline Updates:

Alzheimer’s disease: Full data ANAVEX ® 2-73-AD-004: Potentially pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial

Data of 48-week OLE Phase 2 study

Data of 48-week OLE Phase 2 study Parkinson’s disease: Initiation of ANAVEX ® 2-73 imaging-focused clinical trial

Initiation of potentially pivotal ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2/3 clinical trial

Initiation of potentially pivotal ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2/3 clinical trial Schizophrenia: Initiation of ANAVEX ® 3-71 Phase 2 clinical trial

Initiation of potentially pivotal ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2/3 clinical trial

Publications: Several clinical publications involving ANAVEX®2-73, ANAVEX®3-71 and Rett syndrome Burden of Illness study



Recent Business Highlights:

On February 2 nd , 2023, the Company announced completion of enrollment of the randomized, placebo-controlled EXCELLENCE Phase 2/3 study ANAVEX ® 2-73-RS-003 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. Company expects to announce topline results from this study in the second half of 2023.

, 2023, the Company announced completion of enrollment of the randomized, placebo-controlled EXCELLENCE Phase 2/3 study ANAVEX 2-73-RS-003 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. Company expects to announce topline results from this study in the second half of 2023. On January 12th, 2023, Anavex presented at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, in San Francisco, CA.

, 2022, Anavex strengthened its Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of Prof. Dr. Timo Grimmer, MD. Prof. Dr. Grimmer served as National Coordinating Investigator for the ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX 2-73-AD-004 clinical trial.

, 2022, Anavex strengthened its Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of Prof. Dr. Timo Grimmer, MD. Prof. Dr. Grimmer served as National Coordinating Investigator for the ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX 2-73-AD-004 clinical trial. On December 1st, 2022, the Company announced, in a late breaking oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Congress 2022, the top line data of its randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase 2b/3 study ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. The trial met both its co-primary and key secondary endpoints, showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in cognition and function as measured by ADAS-Cog, ADCS-ADL, and CDR-SB, respectively.

Financial Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents of $143.6 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $149.2 million at year end September 30, 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter of $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022.

Research and development expenses for the quarter of $12.1 million compared to $8.7 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net loss for the quarter of $13.0 million, inclusive of $5.3 million in non-cash items, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.14 per share for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022.

The financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at www.anavex.com.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in US Dollars) Three months ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Expenses General and administrative $ 3,317,036 $ 3,066,951 Research and development 12,066,919 8,656,439 Total operating expenses 15,383,955 11,723,390 Operating loss (15,383,955 ) (11,723,390 ) Other income Grant income 25,000 - Research and development incentive income 733,590 810,730 Interest income, net 1,267,618 4,910 Foreign exchange gain, net 365,983 55,363 Total other income, net 2,392,191 871,003 Net loss before provision for income taxes (12,991,764 ) (10,852,387 ) Income tax recovery (expense), current 20,046 (29,980 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (12,971,718 ) $ (10,882,367 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 77,977,112 75,997,738





Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets At December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Expressed in US Dollars December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,621,848 $ 149,157,861 Incentive and tax receivables 4,094,431 3,192,580 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 655,643 354,162 Total Assets $ 148,371,922 $ 152,704,603 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,288,261 $ 3,824,777 Accrued liabilities 7,042,822 5,944,953 Deferred grant income 916,763 443,831 Total Liabilities 13,247,846 10,213,561 Capital Stock 78,033 77,944 Additional paid-in capital 393,581,544 387,976,881 Accumulated deficit (258,535,501 ) (245,563,783 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 135,124,076 142,491,042 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 148,371,922 $ 152,704,603





