2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering 2022 fourth quarter financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

February 14, 2023 schedule:

4:05 p.m. ET – 2022 fourth quarter financial results press release will be distributed.

Prior to the call - To participate in the teleconference, go to the following link to register and the teleconference number and PIN for the teleconference will be sent to you:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf712ba49243f46c7a741f490d1ea19a4 

5:00 p.m. ET - Conference call and simultaneous webcast begins.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, and may be accessed on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website, www.orasure.com. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access, 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for 14 days.

Investor Contact:
Scott Gleason
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Communications
484-425-0588
sgleason@orasure.com 		Media Contact:
Amy Koch
Sr. Mgr. Corporate Communications
484-523-1815
media@orasure.com

 


