Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Net sales increased 28.4% to $338.7 million

Unit volume increased 17.7% to 2,439 units

Gross profit increased 19.0% to $75.7 million

Net income increased 17.5% to $36.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.7% to $57.6 million

Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share (diluted) increased 22.0% to $1.72 per share

Adjusted fully distributed net income per share increased 22.0% to $1.83 per share on a fully distributed weighted-average share count of 21.3 million shares of Class A Common Stock



“We once again delivered a fantastic quarter as our momentum continued with net sales increasing 28.4%, net income rising 17.5%, and Adjusted EBITDA growing 19.7% compared to the prior year. Our performance further solidifies our position as a trailblazer and innovator, while also demonstrating our ability to adapt and grow in the current environment,” commented Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc.

“We are also encouraged by the resilient consumer appetite for large, feature-rich boats, which is evidenced by the strong demand we are seeing for our saltwater segment at regional boat shows across the country. While macro conditions remain uncertain, we are beginning to see incremental improvements across the supply chain, which we believe will allow channel inventory to normalize in the second half of the fiscal year for our Malibu and Cobalt segments and in the first half of fiscal 2024 for our Saltwater Fishing segment. We remain confident in our ability to execute in any macro environment, and we will continue to leverage the horsepower of our unmatched operational capabilities, vertical integration efforts, and visionary team to deliver profitable growth and long-term value for our shareholders,” continued Mr. Springer.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars In Thousands) Net Sales $ 338,732 $ 263,887 $ 640,943 $ 517,384 Gross Profit $ 75,654 $ 63,551 $ 150,259 $ 123,303 Gross Profit Margin 22.3 % 24.1 % 23.4 % 23.8 % Net Income $ 36,396 $ 30,979 $ 72,501 $ 58,912 Net Income Margin 10.7 % 11.7 % 11.3 % 11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,610 $ 48,127 $ 114,670 $ 92,860 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.0 % 18.2 % 17.9 % 17.9 %



Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $74.8 million, or 28.4%, to $338.7 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by increased unit volumes across all three segments and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases, slightly offset by increased dealer flooring program costs resulting from higher interest rates and increased inventory levels as inventory levels began to move towards pre-COVID levels. Unit volume for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased 366 units, or 17.7%, to 2,439 units as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our unit volume increased primarily due to strong wholesale restocking demand across all segments.

Net sales attributable to our Malibu segment increased $24.7 million, or 18.5%, to $158.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Unit volumes attributable to our Malibu segment increased 139 units for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was driven by increased volume, inflation-driven year-over-year price increases and a favorable model mix, slightly offset by increased dealer flooring program costs.

Net sales attributable to our Saltwater Fishing segment increased $30.3 million, or 40.3%, to $105.6 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Unit volume increased 124 units for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was driven by increased volume, inflation-driven year-over-year price increases and a favorable model mix.

Net sales attributable to our Cobalt segment increased $19.8 million, or 35.9%, to $75.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Unit volumes attributable to Cobalt increased 103 units for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by increased volume and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases, partially offset by increased dealer flooring program costs.

Overall consolidated net sales per unit increased 9.1% to $138,882 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net sales per unit for our Malibu segment increased 6.0% to $120,005 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by inflation-driven year-over-year price increases and a favorable model mix, partially offset by increased dealer flooring program costs. Net sales per unit for our Saltwater Fishing segment increased 11.0% to $178,052 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 driven by inflation-driven year-over-year price increases and a favorable model mix. Net sales per unit for our Cobalt segment increased 9.4% to $142,009 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, driven by inflation-driven year-over-year price increases, partially offset by increased dealer flooring program costs.

Cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $62.7 million, or 31.3%, to $263.1 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in cost of sales was primarily driven by a 17.7% increase in volumes and increased prices due to inflationary pressures that have impacted prices on parts and components. In the Malibu segment, higher per unit material and labor costs contributed $7.9 million to the increase in cost of sales and were driven by increased prices due to inflationary pressures and by an increased mix of larger models that corresponded with higher net sales per unit. Within our Saltwater Fishing segment, higher per unit material and labor costs contributed $7.3 million to the increase in cost of sales and were driven by increased prices due to inflationary pressures and by an increased mix of larger models that corresponded with higher net sales per unit. In the Cobalt segment, higher per unit material and labor costs contributed $6.7 million to the increase in cost of sales and were driven by increased prices due to inflationary pressures and by an increased mix of larger models that corresponded with higher net sales per unit.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $12.1 million, or 19.0%, to $75.7 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by higher sales revenue partially offset by the increased cost of sales for the reasons noted above. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 180 basis points from 24.1% to 22.3% driven primarily by increased dealer flooring program costs and increased mix of Cobalt and Saltwater Fishing segments and partially offset by better year-over-year performance in our Saltwater Fishing segment.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $0.5 million, or 9.5% to $6.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was driven primarily by increased promotional events. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses decreased 30 basis points to 1.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $3.1 million, or 19.2%, to $19.1 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 driven primarily by an increase in compensation and personnel-related expenses, an increase in professional fees and an increase in travel related expenses. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses decreased 50 basis points to 5.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 6.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Amortization expense remained flat at $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased to $48.7 million from $40.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 17.5% to $36.4 million from $31.0 million and net income margin decreased to 10.7% from 11.7% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 19.7% to $57.6 million from $48.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 17.0% from 18.2% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the fiscal full year 2023, Malibu anticipates net sales growth percentage in the mid to high single digits year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA margin down slightly year-over-year.

The Company has not provided reconciliations of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include acquisition and integration related expenses, costs related to the Company’s vertical integration initiatives and litigation expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or www.maverickboatgroup.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income and Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or as an indicator of our liquidity. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should also not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash, non-recurring or non-operating expenses, including non-cash compensation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow investors to evaluate our operating performance and compare our results of operations from period to period on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to assist in highlighting trends in our operating results without regard to our financing methods, capital structure, and non-recurring or non-operating expenses. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, the methods by which assets were acquired and other factors.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets.

We define Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income as net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. (i) excluding income tax expense, (ii) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, (iii) assuming the exchange of all LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock, which results in the elimination of non-controlling interest in Malibu Boats Holdings, LLC (the "LLC"), and (iv) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on fully distributed net income before income taxes at our estimated effective income tax rate. Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure because it represents net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., before non-recurring or non-cash items and the effects of non-controlling interests in the LLC. We use Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income assists our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes non-cash or non-recurring items, and eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest as a result of member owner exchanges of LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, because Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income measures, as presented in this release, may differ from and may, therefore, not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and the numerator and denominator for our net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per share of Class A Common Stock is provided under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and includes statements in this press release regarding trends toward larger, more custom boats; our expectations for opportunities for growth and demand for our products, including beyond calendar year 2023; and our ability to continue to deliver value for our stockholders.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general industry, economic and business conditions; our large fixed cost base; increases in the cost of, or unavailability of, raw materials, component parts and transportation costs; disruptions in our suppliers’ operations; our reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials and components and any interruption of our informal supply arrangements; our reliance on certain suppliers for our engines and outboard motors; our ability to meet our manufacturing workforce needs; exposure to workers' compensation claims and other workplace liabilities; our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and integrate such acquisitions to fully realize their expected benefits; our growth strategy which may require us to secure significant additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; disruptions to our network and information systems; our success at developing and implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; risks inherent in operating in foreign jurisdictions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on us; a natural disaster, global pandemic or other disruption at our manufacturing facilities; increases in income tax rates or changes in income tax laws; our dependence on key personnel; our ability to enhance existing products and market new or enhanced products; the continued strength of our brands; the seasonality of our business; intense competition within our industry; increased consumer preference for used boats or the supply of new boats by competitors in excess of demand; competition with other activities for consumers’ scarce leisure time; changes in currency exchange rates; inflation and increases in interest rates; an increase in energy and fuel costs; our reliance on our network of independent dealers and increasing competition for dealers; the financial health of our dealers and their continued access to financing; our obligation to repurchase inventory of certain dealers; our exposure to claims for product liability and warranty claims; changes to U.S. trade policy, tariffs and import/export regulations; any failure to comply with laws and regulations including environmental, workplace safety and other regulatory requirements; our holding company structure; covenants in our credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility which may limit our operating flexibility; our variable rate indebtedness which subjects us to interest rate risk; our obligation to make certain payments under a tax receivables agreement; any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls or procedures; and other factors affecting us detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are outside our control, and there may be other risks and uncertainties which we do not currently anticipate because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022

2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 338,732 $ 263,887 $ 640,943 $ 517,384 Cost of sales 263,078 200,336 490,684 394,081 Gross profit 75,654 63,551 150,259 123,303 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 6,198 5,658 11,384 10,775 General and administrative 19,057 15,987 38,277 32,078 Amortization 1,715 1,719 3,431 3,575 Operating income 48,684 40,187 97,167 76,875 Other expense, net: Other expense (income), net 193 (10 ) 263 (23 ) Interest expense 910 656 2,195 1,340 Other expense, net 1,103 646 2,458 1,317 Income before provision for income taxes 47,581 39,541 94,709 75,558 Provision for income taxes 11,185 8,562 22,208 16,646 Net income 36,396 30,979 72,501 58,912 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,234 1,088 2,456 2,077 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 35,162 $ 29,891 $ 70,045 $ 56,835 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 36,396 $ 30,979 $ 72,501 $ 58,912 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in cumulative translation adjustment 1,227 138 (209 ) (697 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,227 138 (209 ) (697 ) Comprehensive income 37,623 31,117 72,292 58,215 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,276 1,093 2,449 2,052 Comprehensive income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 36,347 $ 30,024 $ 69,843 $ 56,163 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share: Basic 20,404,583 20,900,201 20,432,216 20,875,091 Diluted 20,516,025 21,148,871 20,559,752 21,133,413 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share: Basic $ 1.73 $ 1.43 $ 3.43 $ 2.72 Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.41 $ 3.41 $ 2.69





MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 49,848 $ 83,744 Trade receivables, net 55,444 51,598 Inventories, net 185,553 157,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,772 6,155 Total current assets 301,617 298,499 Property, plant and equipment, net 183,305 170,718 Goodwill 100,737 100,804 Other intangible assets, net 224,860 228,304 Deferred tax asset 40,441 42,314 Other assets 9,706 10,687 Total assets $ 860,666 $ 851,326 Liabilities Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term obligations $ — $ 1,563 Accounts payable 41,052 44,368 Accrued expenses 85,823 87,742 Income taxes and tax distribution payable 1,276 1,670 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, current portion 3,958 3,958 Total current liabilities 132,109 139,301 Deferred tax liabilities 27,647 26,965 Other liabilities 10,766 11,855 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, less current portion 41,583 41,583 Long-term debt 70,179 118,054 Total liabilities 282,284 337,758 Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,475,418 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 20,501,081 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 203 203 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 10 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 10 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 — — Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 — — Additional paid in capital 79,207 85,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,716 ) (3,507 ) Accumulated earnings 491,229 421,184 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. 566,923 503,174 Non-controlling interest 11,459 10,394 Total stockholders’ equity 578,382 513,568 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 860,666 $ 851,326





MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited):

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and presentation of Net Income Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 36,396 $ 30,979 $ 72,501 $ 58,912 Provision for income taxes 11,185 8,562 22,208 16,646 Interest expense 910 656 2,195 1,340 Depreciation 5,388 4,613 10,684 9,531 Amortization 1,715 1,719 3,431 3,575 Stock-based compensation expense 1 2,016 1,598 3,651 2,856 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,610 $ 48,127 $ 114,670 $ 92,860 Net Sales $ 338,732 $ 263,887 $ 640,943 $ 517,384 Net Income Margin 2 10.7 % 11.7 % 11.3 % 11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 17.0 % 18.2 % 17.9 % 17.9 %





(1) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to certain of our employees under the Malibu Boats, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC. (2) We calculate net income margin as net income divided by net sales and we define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Unaudited):

The following table shows the reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented (in thousands except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of numerator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 35,162 $ 29,891 $ 70,045 $ 56,835 Provision for income taxes 11,185 8,562 22,208 16,646 Acquisition related expenses 1 1,677 1,677 3,354 3,354 Stock-based compensation expense 2 2,016 1,598 3,651 2,856 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 3 1,234 1,088 2,456 2,077 Fully distributed net income before income taxes 51,274 42,816 101,714 81,768 Income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 4 12,441 10,190 24,717 19,461 Adjusted fully distributed net income $ 38,833 $ 32,626 $ 76,997 $ 62,307





Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of denominator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Weighted-average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock used for basic net income per share: 20,404,583 20,900,201 20,432,216 20,875,091 Adjustments to weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock: Weighted-average LLC units held by non-controlling unit holders 5 600,919 600,919 600,919 600,919 Weighted-average unvested restricted stock awards issued to management 6 284,830 248,129 269,806 236,147 Adjusted weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding used in computing Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: 21,290,332 21,749,249 21,302,941 21,712,157



The following table shows the reconciliation of net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share $ 1.73 $ 1.43 $ 3.43 $ 2.72 Impact of adjustments: Provision for income taxes 0.55 0.41 1.09 0.80 Acquisition related expenses 1 0.08 0.08 0.16 0.16 Stock-based compensation expense 2 0.10 0.08 0.18 0.14 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 3 0.06 0.05 0.12 0.10 Fully distributed net income per share before income taxes 2.52 2.05 4.98 3.92 Impact of income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 4 (0.61 ) (0.49 ) (1.21 ) (0.93 ) Impact of increased share count 7 (0.08 ) (0.06 ) (0.15 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock $ 1.83 $ 1.50 $ 3.62 $ 2.87



