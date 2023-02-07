Submit Release
FactSet To Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:55 p.m. EST at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Use this link to register for the live webcast. After the live event, a replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s investor relations website.

About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics and open technology to over 7,000 global clients, including over 180,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FactSet
Investor Relations Contact:                         
Kendra Brown                                        
+1.203.810.2684                                
kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:
Megan Kovach
+1.512.736.2795
megan.kovach@factset.com 


