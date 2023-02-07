Top EU officials meet Moldovan Prime Minister ahead of EU-Moldova Association Council

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavriliţa met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on 6 February. Both meetings took place on the eve of the EU-Moldova Association Council in Brussels today.

They discussed support for Moldova’s economic and energy security, reforms and rapprochement with the EU.

“With the granting of EU candidate status, a new strategic phase in EU-Moldova relations has begun. Meeting with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, I welcomed Moldova’s determination in carrying out reforms to bring Moldova ever closer to the EU,” Charles Michel said on Twitter. He added that he was looking forward to the European Political Community meeting in Chișinău in June.

“We proposed €145 million in new funding just last week and continue to support your economy and energy security,” tweeted Ursula von der Leyen after the meeting. “As Moldova progresses on its EU reform path, we are now working to get you closer to our Single Market.”

The EU-Republic of Moldova Association Council takes place for the seventh time, the first since Moldova was granted EU candidate country status. The meeting in Brussels will be co-chaired by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Natalia Gavriliţa.

The sides will discuss EU-Moldova relations against the background of Moldova’s status as an EU candidate country, with a focus on political dialogue and reforms, economic and sectoral cooperation, in particular in the energy sector, trade and trade-related issues, as well as cooperation and rapprochement in the foreign and security policy area.

