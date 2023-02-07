Anastasia Panfil

Meet Anastasia, a driven high school senior with a passion for IT, volunteering, entrepreneurship, EU rights and values. Anastasia’s technical skills and creative mindset make her an asset to any project she works on, whether it’s coding a new website or developing a mobile app. Her love for technology is matched by her desire to give back to her community through volunteering, and she has dedicated numerous hours to local non-profit organisations. Anastasia’s entrepreneurial spirit drives her to take charge and find innovative solutions to problems, and she has a strong interest in starting her own tech-focused business in the future. Additionally, Anastasia is an advocate for EU rights and values, and she stays informed on current events and policies that impact these areas.