Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,485 in the last 365 days.

EBRD lends $16 million to Credo Bank in Georgia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a Georgian lari-denominated financial package worth US$16 million to Credo Bank in Georgia.

The financing package includes a micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) credit line of up to US$10 million to support investments by local firms across the country. A further US$4 million will be lent under the EBRD Women in Business (WiB) programme, which aims to promote women’s entrepreneurship by boosting access to finance and advising women-led firms. This programme is supported by Sweden and the European Union  in Georgia.

Credo Bank will also receive US$2 million under the EU4Business-EBRD Credit Line for small-business upgrades to modern, greener technology, making firms more sustainable and competitive at home and abroad. Borrowers will receive grants upon the successful implementation of their investment projects and technical assistance, both funded by the EU under its EU4Business initiative.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD lends $16 million to Credo Bank in Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.