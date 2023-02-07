Submit Release
EIB and Czech Republic take steps to mitigate impact of Russian war against Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) — the EU bank — will provide €200 million to the Czech Republic to help the country host war refugees from Ukraine. The loan agreement will enable the Czech government to cover urgent, mainly healthcare-related expenses, focusing on ongoing issues connected to health insurance for displaced people from Ukraine, as well as other areas related to the most urgent needs of Ukrainian refugees.

The loan will help the Czech Republic to provide for the basic needs of around 480,000 Ukrainian war refugees who have fled to the country since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February 2022.

These funds come from the €4 billion EIB Ukraine Solidarity Package announced by the Bank in May 2022 — an urgent support mechanism for cities and regions in EU Member States hosting war refugees from Ukraine to address urgent investment needs.

In addition, the Czech government is contributing CZK 10 million to the EIB’s Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), for the first time, aiming to accelerate support for the Ukrainian recovery.

The fund is one of EIB’s oldest trust funds dedicated to technical assistance and feasibility studies in the Eastern Partnership countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

