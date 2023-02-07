Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size US$ 41.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 20.3%
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global learning management system (LMS) market size reached a value of US$ 13.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2027.
A learning management system (LMS) represents a web-based application that assists in administering and implementing online training and learning programs. It provides various features, such as social learning, mobile compatibility, automation, a customizable user interface, pre-built and custom courseware, and blended learning. In addition, LMS also offers improved efficiency, support for multiple learning methods, seamless experience on the front and the back end, and valuable insights. As a result, this application finds widespread utilization in administration and content and performance management, as it is productive, cost-effective, fast, and improves learning.
Learning Management System (LMS) Market Demand and Growth:
The continuous shift of businesses across the globe toward these solutions, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is among the primary factors driving the learning management system (LMS) market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for e-learning services by the leading companies in educating and training employees, as it can build and manage materials, deliver content, keep track of individual progress, and scale the overall training, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of LMS in the healthcare sector for training doctors and nurses in soft skills, such as bedside manners and theoretical knowledge of medical procedures, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of distance learning and the several efforts offered by this solution, including providing technological explanations for plagiarism, student tracking, and assessment, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the top players are integrating the internet of things (IoT) with this application, which is anticipated to propel the learning management system (LMS) market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Absorb LMS Software Inc
• Adobe Inc
• Blackboard Inc
• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc
• D2L Corporation
• Docebo
• Epignosis LLC
• International Business Machines Corporation
• McGraw Hill
• Oracle Corporation
• Paradiso Solutions
• Pearson
• SAP SE
• Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft)
• Xerox Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
• Solution
• Services
Breakup by User Type:
• Academic
• Corporate
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
• Distance Learning
• Instructor-Led Training
• Blended Learning
Breakup by Application:
• Administration
• Content Management
• Performance Management
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Government and Education
• Healthcare
• IT and Telecom
• Hospitality
• Retail
• Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
