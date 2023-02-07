Food Safety Testing Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast till 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global food safety testing market reached a value of US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.97% during 2022-2027.
Food safety testing represents the analysis of numerous edible items to determine the presence of disease-causing chemicals, microorganisms, and other potentially hazardous compounds. It plays an essential part in maintaining the overall well-being and health of consumers by ensuring food quality. Some of the commonly used food safety testing methods comprise allergen, residues and contamination, microbiological, chemical, nutritional, and genetically modified organism (GMO) testing. They ensure proper food hygiene while preventing and controlling foodborne diseases. Consequently, government bodies across several countries are implementing stringent food safety regulations, thereby making it mandatory for food products to undergo vigorous testing processes before being sold in the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• ADPEN Laboratories Inc
• ALS Limited
• AsureQuality Limited
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
• Bureau Veritas
• DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas)
• Eurofins Scientific
• Intertek Group plc
• Mérieux NutriSciences
• NEOGEN Corporation
• NSF International
• SGS SA
• TÜV SÜD
Food Safety Testing Market Trends:
The growing instances of food adulteration and contamination are propelling the risks of foodborne diseases, which is primarily augmenting the food safety testing market. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness towards food hygiene is stimulating the demand for these tests to maintain the quality of products, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of packaged and processed meals, owing to the inflating urbanization levels, hectic lifestyles of individuals, and the increasing popularity of quick-service restaurants, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of technological advancements in testing procedures is encouraging food processors to use immunoassays (IAs) in food safety testing, which is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the development of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits, immune sera, and standard and chromogenic media by key market players to detect pathogens in real-time with more speed and accuracy is expected to catalyze the food safety testing market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Pathogen
• Genetically Modified Organism
• Chemical and Toxin
• Others
Breakup by Food Tested:
• Meat and Meat Products
• Dairy and Dairy Products
• Cereals, Grains and Pulses
• Processed Food
• Others
Breakup by Technology:
• Agar Culturing
• PCR-based Assay
• Immunoassay-based
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
