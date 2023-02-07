RNAi Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass US$ 25.47 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global RNAi Therapeutics Market was estimated at US$ 25.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 25.47 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the rising number of applications in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer and advancement in synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA.

Market Drivers

The rising number of applications in molecular diagnostics, notably in cancer, as well as improved synthetic delivery carriers and chemical alterations to RNA, are driving market expansion. With the use of RNAi approaches in personalised medicine and molecular diagnostics, cancer detection and therapy are currently experiencing a paradigm change. Because of the availability of high throughput techniques for identifying changed cellular components and metabolites, RNAi techniques can be used in a variety of cancer detection and targeting approaches. According to an article published in March 2021 titled 'Insight into the Prospects for RNAi Therapy of Cancer,' RNAi knocks down the expression of target genes, locating these nodes that are essential to tumour maintenance, with minimal side effects and risk, blocking the inherent immunosuppression and triggering immune attacks on tumours. Furthermore, one of the benefits of RNAi technology is the rapid development of effective and tailored medications for tumour growth control. Small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be used for diagnostic purposes.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global RNAi therapeutics market has been segmented into:

Oncology

Ocular Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Hepatitis B And C

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Neurological Disorders

Others

The oncology segment dominated the market during forecast period. Recent advances, such as the development of nuclease-tolerant small interfering RNA (siRNA) and non-viral vectors, such as cationic liposomes and nanoparticles, can overcome this barrier and allow the clinical usage of RNAi-based treatments in the treatment of cancer. The market is likely to be driven by a significant pipeline of cancer therapeutics from firms and institutes such as Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Santaris Pharma), the University of Texas, OncoGenex, Isarna Therapeutics, Astrazeneca (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), and INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. For instance, Novartis got FDA clearance in December 2021 for Leqvio, a small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy for low-density lipoprotein with two doses a year after an initial dosage and one at three months. Furthermore, several firms have engaged in research and development for nanocarriers to deliver oligonucleotides for cancer treatment, which is projected to contribute to the oncology vertical.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global RNAi therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North America is likely to create profitable prospects for market expansion. There are several RNAi therapies in the pipeline in the United States. A number of biotechnology firms have made significant investments in RNAi therapy development. Key pharmaceutical developers have gone into partnership or licence arrangements with a number of smaller firms in an effort to capitalise on the predicted revenue increase in this industry during the projection period. For example, AstraZeneca's partnership with Ionis Pharmaceuticals in December 2021 is one of the large deals that are actively investing in RNA-interference technology. Increasing approvals for RNAi therapy are projected to boost market expansion throughout the forecast period. For instance, Novartis got US Food and Drug Administration approval in December 2021 for Leqvio, the first and only small interfering RNA (SiRNA) therapy to low-density lipoprotein with two doses a year after an initial dosage and one at three months.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global RNAi therapeutics market include:

Arcturus Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech SE

Curevac AG

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Etherna Immunotherapies

Ethris GMBH GSK plc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Moderna Therapeutics

Nutcracker

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi AG

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Tiba Biotech

Translate Bio, Inc

The key players are pursuing various growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, which are contributing to the market's global expansion. On April 8, 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced a collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialise innovative RNA interference (RNAi) treatments for a wide range of disorders by targeting disease targets expressed in the eye and central nervous system (CNS). Additionally, the collaboration will expand on Alnylam's recent preclinical research showing robust and highly durable delivery of RNAi therapies to accomplish target gene silencing in the eye and CNS.

