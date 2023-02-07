Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market to be Driven by the Rising Application of the Product in Fertilisers in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ammonium nitrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2018-2028)

• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8%

The rising application of ammonium nitrate in the fertiliser sector, owing to the thriving agriculture industry, increasing population, and global increase in the demand for food, is anticipated to be a major driving factor in the market. In addition to this, the expansion of the construction and healthcare industries is anticipated to propel the demand for ammonium nitrate as it is an essential component in building structures and drugs packaged in aerosols.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammonium-nitrate-market/requestsample

In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rising military and defence expenditure in the United States of America and Canada.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ammonium nitrate is defined as a white or grey colored solid which has a trigonal crystal structure and is majorly used in the manufacturing of fertilisers and explosives. The friction and shock sensitivity of the product is extremely low is usually produced by reacting nitric acid with vaporous ammonia. The key end use industries of the product include military and defence, and agriculture, among others.

By application, the market can be segmented into:

• Fertilisers
• Explosives
• Others

The regional markets for ammonium nitrate include:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammonium-nitrate-market

Market Trends

The rapid development of chemical plants and the technological advancements in the major end use industries of ammonium nitrate are anticipated to be the key market trends in the forecast period. In addition to this, the increasing military and defence expenditure, which is leading to the rapid development of explosives and ammunition, is likely to propel the demand for the product in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CF Fertilisers UK, Croda International Plc, Yara International ASA, Orica Limited Maxamcorp Holding, S.L., and Sasol Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Respiratory Gas Monitors Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-respiratory-gas-monitors-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Global Alarm Monitoring Software Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-alarm-monitoring-software-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Indonesia Industrial Gases Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indonesia-industrial-gases-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Global Light Commercial Vehicle Leasing Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-light-commercial-vehicle-leasing-market-size-share-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Global Low Density Ceramic Proppant Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-low-density-ceramic-proppant-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Germany Solid Egg Substitutes Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/germany-solid-egg-substitutes-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Global Parasitic Diseases Therapeutics Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-parasitic-diseases-therapeutics-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2021-2026-emr-inc

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-healthcare-cyber-security-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

Global Alternative Fuel Vehicles Market : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-alternative-fuel-vehicles-market-size-share-price-report-forecast-2022-2027-emr-inc

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shira Ellis
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
Company/Organization
Expert Market Research
30 North Gould Street
Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801
United States
+1 415-325-5166
Visit Newsroom
About

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

More From This Author
Europe Membrane Switch Market Trends, Share, Price, Size, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Cyber Insurance Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Major Segments, and Forecast Period Of 2023-2028
View All Stories From This Author