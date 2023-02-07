Adirelounge Unveils Sustainable Fashion Line Made From Banana Waste

Adirelounge Logo Sustainable Clothing Banana Waste turned Fashion Products

Transforming Waste into Wearable Art: Adirelounge Debuts Eco-Friendly Fashion Collection

Turning waste into wearable art, that's the beauty of sustainable fashion.” — - Cynthia Asije, CEO of Adirelounge.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adirelounge, a sustainable textile company, today announced its official launch with a mission to create sustainable textiles and fashion products using banana waste from rural farmers and indigenous designs. The company was founded by Cynthia Asije, the CEO, and Sarah Odiavbra, the CTO, two entrepreneurs with a passion for sustainability and preserving cultural heritage.

Adirelounge is the first company to use banana waste as a sustainable raw material for textiles. Bananas are a staple food in many rural communities in Nigeria, and the waste generated from the production process is often disposed of in a harmful manner, contributing to environmental degradation. Adirelounge is working to change that by transforming this waste into a valuable resource that can be used to create textiles and fashion products.

“We are thrilled to officially launch Adirelounge's first product ethical activewear using the banana waste and bring our sustainable and culturally-inspired vision to life,” said Cynthia Asije, CEO of Adirelounge. “Our goal is to provide a sustainable solution for the banana waste problem in rural communities, while also creating unique and beautiful textiles and fashion that honor our cultural heritage.”

In addition to using banana waste, Adirelounge also incorporates indigenous designs into its products,The pieces were also made to order, which reduces the amount of waste generated during the production process. The company works closely with local artisans and designers to create unique and culturally-inspired prints and patterns. This not only helps to preserve cultural heritage, but also provides employment and economic opportunities for local communities.

Adirelounge offers a wide range of products, including clothing, home textiles, and accessories, all made with sustainable and eco-friendly materials. The company uses environmentally-friendly processes and techniques, such as natural and plant dyes, to create its products. Adirelounge is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and minimizing waste, making it a truly sustainable and responsible company.

“We believe that fashion can be both beautiful and sustainable,” said Sarah Odiavbra, CTO of Adirelounge. “We are proud to offer high-quality products that are not only stylish, but also eco-friendly and culturally-inspired. Our goal is to inspire others to think about sustainability in a new way and to show that it is possible to create beautiful fashion while also preserving the planet.”

Adirelounge is launching its products online through its website, www.adirelounge.com, where customers can shop for sustainable and culturally-inspired textiles and fashion products. The company is also available for wholesale inquiries for retailers who are interested in carrying Adirelounge products in their stores and they ship globally.

