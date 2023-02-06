Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions

ILLINOIS, February 6 - ILLINOIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD





Marlon McClinton will serve as a Member on the Illinois Community College Board.* McClinton serves as the President and CEO of Utilivate Technologies, providing energy management and evaluation, measurement and verification services to utilities, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government agencies across the country. McClinton has been recognized for his skilled leadership, inviting engagement and participation from under-served and under-represented communities in utility energy efficiency programs. He serves on the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board and Chairs the Continuous Improvement Committee. McClinton earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and his Master of Science and Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.





ILLINOIS AFFORDABLE HOUSING ADVISORY COMMISSION





Veronica Gonzalez will serve as a Member on the Illinois Affordable Housing Advisory Commission.* Veronica Gonzalez has 20 years of real estate development experience from public housing authorities, municipalities, and private affordable housing developers. She currently serves as the Midwest Regional Director of Development for The NHP Foundation. Within this role, she oversees and implements projects that impact Chicago and other parts of the Midwest. She has maintained local relationships to facilitate affordable housing. Prior to the NHP Foundation, Gonzalez was the Vice President for Real Estate Development for The Resurrection Project. She also has experience assisting clients obtaining funding sources such as Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), Historic Tax Credits (HTC), and other sources while with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago and Master of Urban Planning from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.





ILLINOIS COMMITTEE FOR AGRICULTURAL EDUCATION





Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside will serve as a Member on the Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education.* Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside has over twenty years of experience developing relations with public health organizations, primarily in the East St. Louis region. She is currently the Public Health Administrator for East Side Health District. While in this role, she implements cost control policies to limit excessive spending. Patton-Whiteside also has experience as the Division Director of Case Management with the East Side Health District. She cooperated with local service providers, outreach workers, case managers, and collaborative agencies to facilitate services for clients. Patton-Whiteside is an active member of her community. She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Advisory Board of the Healthy Families of Illinois Program and a Founder of Arthur M. Jackson, Jr. MD Healthcare Foundation. She is a Certified Master Gardner with a focus in horticulture from the University of Illinois, Collinsville. Patton-Whiteside received her Bachelor of Science from St. Louis University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.









* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.















