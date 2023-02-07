Liposomes in Cosmetics Market Insights By Size, Growth, and Emerging Trends Forecast to 2028

Rising beauty standards and growing consumer preferences are key factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liposomes in cosmetics market size was USD 52 million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors rapidly expanding beauty and cosmetics industry, high focus on personal appearance and skin and hair health, and increasing disposable income are expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead.

Over years, there has been a rapid increase in the prevalence of skin infections and skin damage concerns such as acne, psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis owing to drastically rising pollution levels and changing lifestyle patterns. People, especially millennials are concerned about aesthetic appeal and tend to try different cosmetic products. Manufacturers are constantly striving to develop and launch products with unique formulations and active ingredients to cater to these problems. One of the mostly widely used ingredient in modern cosmetic products is liposome.

Liposomes are tiny spheres of fat called vesicles, composed of concentric lipid bilayers with confined aqueous compartments between them. These are widely used in cosmetic formulations as a delivery system for carrying active ingredients in cosmetic products to deeper layers of the epidermis. Liposomes are an effective tool for assisting the skin to absorb active cosmetic ingredients and help to improve stability of active ingredients, increase moisturization and skin hydration by surface adhesiveness, enhance biodegradability, biocompatibility, and skin targeting and also protect skin cells from external factors such as sun or sweat. Various liposome-based cosmetic products such as moisturizers, hair shampoos, lotions, and creams are rapidly gaining popularity owing to rising awareness about benefits of liposomes in cosmetics.

Factors such as rising skin concerns such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and acne, increasing usage of liposome in anti-aging creams, growing popularity of clean beauty, skincare, and haircare products, and rising investments in developing more effective cosmetic products are expected to drive global market revenue going ahead.

However, high initial investments, costly cosmetics, short life span of certain liposomes, and low awareness about the importance of liposome content in cosmetics are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Liposome CoQ10 Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The liposome CoQ10 segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising beauty standards, increasing demand for skin whitening, anti-wrinkles, and anti-aging products, and increasing awareness about benefits of liposomal CoQ10 including antioxidant protection, reduction in skin damage, and risks of skin cancer are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Skin Care Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The skin care segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2028. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of skin diseases, growing preference for anti-aging products among millennials, and rising availability of various liposomes-based skin care products across online and offline portals.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on personal appearance and skin health, growing awareness about importance of liposomes in cosmetics, and presence of well-known manufacturers. In addition, rising social media and celebrity influence, increasing product launches, and rising investments for the development of novel and more effective cosmetic products are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Liposomes in Cosmetics Industry Recent Developments:

• In December 2021, KOSÉ, a Japanese cosmetics company announced the launch of DECORTÉ Liposome Serum with a focus to introduce an innovative liposome technology for long-lasting and fresh effective on consumer’s skin.

