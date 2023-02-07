5 Ways To Surprise Your Beloved at LUX* South Ari Atoll  ￼

The award-winning resort of The Lux Collective, LUX* South Ari Atoll is a favourite destination resort among couples. With a tropical chic setting set for romantic escapes, it offers Extraordinary Experiences featuring a collection of romantic surprises. Floating breakfasts in the pool? Dinner on a sandbank or a private cinema under the stars? This resort sparkles holiday romance with its many ways to celebrate love and awaken feelings.

Craft intimate moments

Enjoy a floating breakfast in a private pool. With a variety of healthy and hearty menus with ocean sunrise as the backdrop, it is a perfect start of a dreamy holiday. In the evening, there is private beach Cinema Paradiso, with a movie of choice, soft drinks, light bites, ice cream, and a popcorn cart set up under the stars in an intimate location.

Celebrate in the privacy of the villa

A personalised floral bed decoration from the resort’s special welcome menu is a great way to surprise your beloved upon stepping into the villa. Topped-up with a bottle of bubbly and sweet treat will add to the romantic vibes.

The Bubble Temptation Offer includes a 60-minute couple massage at the LUX* ME Spa, while a warm bubble bath and champagne in-villa awaits.

Create photo-worthy memories

First in the Maldives to launch the Flying Dress Photo Sessions for guests, LUX* South Ari Atoll invites to bring home a collection of fairy-tale photos of the tropical vacation. With colourful silk flying around in the ocean breeze, this private experience with Photo Fanatics is nothing short of magical.

And what can be more ‘instagrammable’ than a private pool filled with rose petals? This is an easy fix for the resort’s romance magicians to craft an unforgettable surprise or a romantic proposal tailored to any needs.

Take private dining to another level

The exclusive Divine Dinner features an idyllic backdrop of the sky full of stars reflecting in calm ocean waters. Savouring exquisite chef’s specials, stargazing in the comfort of a luxury bed… this special night can’t be more romantic.

Those seeking emotional connection when coming to the Maldives, are invited to awaken senses and rediscover each other during an extraordinary Love Again Date Night. Starting with a couple massage and facial in LUX* ME Spa, it continues with a luxurious hot chocolate wrap for pamper and glow. After a guided reconnecting meditation, the guests are invited to unwind in the overwater Aqua Temptation Nest for romantic movie night under the stars. With the Spa as a private venue and an exquisite dinner served in bed, this is a meaningful and unforgettable island experience.

Relax & unwind together

Unlimited ocean romance is awaiting aboard Kokomo – the resort’s luxury catamaran taking guests from the white sandy shores to the soothing depth of the ocean. The options vary from a private lunch to Golden Hour cruises, and full-day aboard experiences with a private bedroom and meals of choice.

When the ocean turns gold at the sunset, the timing is perfect to have mind and body reset. LUX* South Ari Atoll turns it into another romantic experience with the purest connection to nature. Having a private dhoni boat exclusively for two, couples are invited for a guided meditation practice, Tibetan sound bowl therapy, breath work and yoga. All on top of the cruising boat, floating to the rhythm of the tides and waves, with a detox drink and a mood-enhancing oil blend to keep.

Romance at the resort doesn’t end with Valentine’s Day. Set in tropical surroundings, it inspires celebrating love from the first steps on the island. Hidden private coves, stretching sandbanks, and picture-perfect scenery call for memorable bonding moments and creative couple photography. LUX* South Ari Atoll’s bestselling Romantic Pool Water Villas are 110 square metres of bliss. Cosy and chic, they each come with a private pool, an ocean-view deck for lazing in the sun, a hanging bird’s nest swing, a flight of steps to the lagoon, and all the imaginable comforts.

Or book the Temptation Pool Water Villa to spoil your lover, where the hardest decision to make is choosing among the 14-metre private infinity pool, jacuzzi, or infinite lagoon for a relaxing dip.

To learn more about honeymoon offers and discover extraordinary romantic experiences of LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.