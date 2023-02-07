GridPoint Named a 2023 Edison Awards Finalist for Innovation in Sustainability

GridPoint has been recognized by the distinguished sustainability awards program for its recent partnership with TimberRock to offer simplified carbon emission management for commercial businesses

RESTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leader in energy management technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable future, announced today it has been named an Edison Award finalist in the Sustainability category for its simplified carbon accounting integration in partnership with TimberRock, a software and energy solutions provider that helps organizations account for and reduce their energy emissions. The Edison Awards is an annual recognition highlighting excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation.

The GridPoint-TimberRock integration was selected from nearly 400 nominations as a leading innovation by business executives and industry experts from across the globe. Specially designed for climate-related emission disclosure and reduction, the combination of TimberRock and GridPoint's data unlocks new pathways for carbon reduction. Customers can adjust building performance to a variety of factors like energy cost savings, utility signals like demand response and now, carbon emissions. Customers can automate and orchestrate energy-intensive equipment and distributed energy resources (DERs) within a building to reduce electricity demand at times when energy production is most carbon intensive.

"We're honored to be recognized by the prestigious Edison Awards, and we celebrate our partnership with TimberRock which brings new capabilities to support our customers' sustainability and ESG goals," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "We're proud to offer building owners and operators standardized, accurate data and reporting on carbon reduction metrics as we work toward a sustainable energy future together."

Edison Award recipients represent "game-changing" products, services, excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: concept, value, delivery and impact. The 36th Annual Edison Awards event and ceremony will take place in Fort Myers, Florida April 19-21, 2023.

The Edison Awards is a competitive awards program that highlights the strong marketing value of an unbiased third-party review. By touching over 7,000 companies during each nomination season, Edison Awards is on the forefront of identifying emerging trends and market developments.

Winners will be announced in spring 2023. For a full list of finalists, please visit: https://edisonawards.com/nomineegallery.php

GridPoint is a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and drives grid modernization. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to optimize energy and sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's technology platform is deployed in 16,000+ commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, intelligent automation and machine learning to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, maximizes decarbonization, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. GridPoint's intelligent energy network of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit gridpoint.com.

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation.

