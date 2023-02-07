POST TIM HORTONS APPLE FRITTER FLAVOURED CEREAL IS COMING TO A CEREAL BOWL NEAR YOU

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Post Foods Canada has partnered with Tim Hortons for a new twist on an iconic Canadian treat: Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavored Cereal is available now at select grocery stores across Canada.

"We know how much Canadians love Tim Hortons Apple Fritters, which is why we're so excited to bring the classic flavour of this incredible donut to cereal bowls across the country," said Mazen Sous, Senior Director of Marketing, Post Foods Canada. "It's crunchy and you can taste the notes of apple and cinnamon. It makes for an amazing part of your breakfast, or a perfect snack at any time of the day."

Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavoured Cereal – which is naturally flavoured – is Post Foods Canada's latest collaboration with Tim Hortons, which also includes Post Timbits® Cereal (in both Birthday Cake and Chocolate Glazed flavours), introduced in 2021.

"We're thrilled to give Canadians a new way to enjoy the taste of one of Canada's favourite donuts, now in cereal form," said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons. "Not only does this cereal taste like an Apple Fritter, but it comes in the Tim Hortons Apple Fritter shape, too!"

About Post Foods Canada

Post Foods Canada Inc. is the manufacturer of iconic ready-to-eat cereal brands including SHREDDIES®, HONEYCOMBD®, SUGAR CRISP®, ALPHA-BITS, SHREDDED WHEAT, GREAT GRAINS®, HONEY BUNCHES OF OATS® and other great tasting cereals. For more information, please visit www.postconsumerbrands.ca.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps®– alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons