Child Life Coaches certified by Adventures in Wisdom are Supporting School Counselors to Help Students "Dream Big" for National School Counseling Week

With an increased demand for student support post-COVID, many school counselors are looking for new resources to support kids and help them dream big. Adventures in Wisdom's certified Child Life Coaches are answering the call by partnering with school counselors to teach students about how their mind works, the brain science of achievement, and tools for setting and achieving big-dream goals - just in time for National School Counseling Week.

Nothing prepared Virginia elementary school counselor, Lisa O'Loughlin, and her peers, for the mental health and social development challenges that the post-COVID world has had on students. And with schools focused on addressing the academic regressions, there's more pressure than ever on school counselors. Lisa says, "We usually get children for about 20 minutes during the school day, and I felt like I needed to see them longer to do more in-depth work." Former New York and Georgia high school counselor, Maggie Hayes adds, "Kids are often taught the value in being successful without much emphasis on how to be successful. As school counselors, part of our role is to support a child's academic success by helping them navigate some of the 'hows'. With caseloads of 300-500 students it can be challenging to say the least."

Both Maggie and Lisa sought a curriculum to support kids and found Adventures in Wisdom. Each chose to get certified as a WISDOM Coach through Adventures in Wisdom to add life coaching for kids to their work with students. While Maggie and Lisa got certified as child life coaches, other school counselors are teaming up with WISDOM Coaches to bring mindset skills training to their school and to support children beyond the classroom. "Life coaching for kids is part of the mental health solution that most people aren't aware of, focusing on prevention by helping kids build strong mental fitness," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom. "And with this year's theme focused on helping students to dream bigger, there couldn't be a better time for school counselors to add child life coaching to their skill set or to team up with a WISDOM Coach to support their students."

WISDOM Coaches help kids develop 27 mindset skills for self-esteem, confidence, self-leadership, resilience, and success. Children also learn the brain science behind how their mind works so that they understand why these skills work so well in helping them thrive in life and achieve their dreams. "For example, part of the brain science WISDOM Coaches help children learn about is how their brain's reticular activating system (RAS) helps them achieve their goals," shared Thornborrow. "When a student sets a goal, their RAS filters out the millions of pieces of irrelevant information that continuously hit their brain to focus on the most relevant information that will support them in achieving their goal.

At Adventures in Wisdom, we call our RAS our 'radar for success'. The RAS will work to help us achieve a small dream or a big dream, so students might as well dream big." As one of Lisa's students said to her classmates, "Miss O'Loughlin can help you conquer anything!" You can see Lisa discuss that student's success story here.

Renaye Thornborrow, CEO of Adventures in Wisdom, is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, Adventures in Wisdom has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries in their WISDOM Coaching child life coach certification program, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. Life coaching for kids is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids.

