AskVet™ Launches VERA, the World's First "Answer Engine for Animal Health" Based on ChatGPT

SAN MARCOS, CA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskVet, the leading digital platform for virtual pet health and wellness care, announced today the launch of its new answer engine for animal health, VERA (Virtual Engagement & Relationship Agent). AskVet's highly intelligent natural language vetbot was created for two reasons: 1) to help pet parents get immediate, personalized answers to their health, wellness, behavior, and training questions; and 2) to help pet brands engage with their consumers and sellers to lessen the burden of customer care and training.



VERA is powered by AI, ChatGPT and AskVet's vast database of over 1.5 million digitized conversations between veterinarians and pet parents. In addition, VERA has been educated using expert articles, educational and training materials and pet wellness management plans, created by AskVet's team of behaviorists, nutritionists, coaches, trainers, and veterinary professionals. This means that pet parents can get the most accurate and up-to-date answers, for many issues, about their pet's health and behavior, without having to wait for an appointment or consultation.



Since 2017, AskVet has been using AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP) to create personalized and relevant answers to pet parent questions. Now, with ChatGPT's new capability that adds "memory and context" to conversations, AskVet's vetbot has risen to a ground-breaking level of accuracy and relevancy, allowing VERA to have context-driven, back-and-forth dialogue.



"At AskVet, we understand that pet parents often have a lot of questions and concerns about their pet's health and behavior," said Dr. Crissy Allstott, AskVet's Chief Veterinary Officer. "With our new answer engine, we're making it easier than ever for pet parents to get the answers, advice, and guidance they need, whenever they need it."



In addition to providing consumers with access to VERA, AskVet offers pet brands the opportunity to have their own version of the AskVet answer engine, trained by each brand's individual information and data sets. Brands utilizing VERA can reduce their customer support/engagement and training program costs by 70-80% using the answer engine to field the most common questions, and only utilizing a brand's human resources to respond to the most complex inquiries.



"The time for search has passed. Modern pet parents want easy-to-understand answers to their specific questions. AskVet's answer engine is the future of animal health. We're excited to be able to offer pet brands the opportunity to launch their own version of VERA," said Cal Lai, CEO of AskVet. "This will help to improve the overall pet care experience for pet parents and pet brands alike."



Experience VERA at www.askvet.app.



About AskVet

AskVet is an online and mobile platform that is built around the idea that regular pet wellness care leads to better health outcomes, lower veterinary costs, and more joy for pets and their people. AskVet makes it easy for pet parents to navigate the complex world of pet care, and to help pets thrive. Pet brands utilize the AskVet platform for reducing the human time required to answer consumer questions, as well as provide customer support and training engagement solutions. More information is available at https://askvet.app/.



Press Contacts:

AskVet

Contact: Laura Berg, Chief Marketing Officer

laura.berg@ask.vet

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7d24af6-9958-4dab-a84a-5229a6a9d8d7