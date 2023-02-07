Proactive Risk Partners with Horizon3.ai to Bring Clients a Comprehensive Risk Management Solution

Proactive Risk, a leading provider of technology risk management solutions, is excited to announce that it has joined the Horizon3.ai Partner Program as an Authorized Service Provider. This strategic partnership will help clients with CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act), and NYDFS (NY Department of Financial Services) 500 compliance requirements for internal and external risk management.

As an Authorized Service Provider partner, Proactive Risk will have access to Horizon3.ai's innovative technology, training, and support to help clients effectively manage and mitigate risks. This collaboration will also allow Proactive Risk to offer clients a comprehensive solution that combines its expertise in risk management with Horizon3.ai's cutting-edge SaaS technology platform, NodeZero.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Horizon3.ai Partner Program as an Authorized Service Provider," said Tom Brennan, CEO of Proactive Risk. "This partnership will enable us to better serve our clients and help them achieve compliance with industry standards."

"We are excited to welcome Proactive Risk to our Partner Program," said Snehal Antani, CEO of Horizon3.ai. "Proactive Risk's expertise in risk management, combined with our technology, will provide clients with a powerful solution to manage and mitigate risks."

Proactive Risk and Horizon3.ai will work together to provide clients with a comprehensive solution that includes training, support and technology to help them effectively identify, manage and mitigate risks. This collaboration will also help clients achieve compliance with industry standards.

"Continuous monitoring is the pulse of cybersecurity. It not only ensures the robustness of our digital defenses but also demonstrates our commitment to compliance and proactively protecting the organization," said Steven Teppler, Chair, Privacy and Security practice group, Mandelbaum Barrett PC.

"Proactive Risk is committed to helping clients achieve their compliance and risk management objectives, and this partnership with Horizon3.ai will enable us to better serve our clients," added Brennan.

For more information about Proactive Risk or Horizon3, please visit www.proactiverisk.com and www.horizon3.ai

About Proactive Risk

Our solutions provide the experience, expertise, and industry intelligence to help your business demonstrate commercially reasonable security. Founded in 2001 and operated as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), we provide mission and program support to Government, State and Private Sector clients.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is an unlimited, self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production, available on-demand, and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. See your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited time and resources are spent fixing problems that matter. Not just a compliance checkbox; this is effective security. Founded in 2019 by industry and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

