ROAR® Organic Kicks Off 2023 with $6 Million Capital Raise & New Distribution in Publix Super Markets

Fast-growing hydration brand brings in round of funding to support sales and marketing acceleration while expanding its complete hydration beverage line in more than 1,300 Publix stores

ROAR® Organic, a line of organic Complete Hydration™ beverages offering a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes, today announced it is starting 2023 with a number of momentous updates to kick off the year. Alongside a $6 million capital raise that represents a positive re-investment from existing shareholders, ROAR® Organic is expanding its distribution footprint, entering more than 1,300 Publix Super Markets with its best selling SKU's, including Mango Clementine, Cucumber Watermelon and Georgia Peach. On the heels of these impactful growth updates, which follow the Q3 2023 announcement of ROAR® Organic's national expansion with Kroger, the brand will also debut new innovation launches at the end of the quarter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005452/en/

According to a recent 2023 trend report, analysts are predicting that energy and functional ingredients are key components consumers are looking for this year, with 45% of people saying immunity-boosting ingredients, like vitamins, are a key purchase driver (GlobalData, 2022). In order to support the consumer journey toward greater wellness, ROAR® Organic continues to put multifunctional and clean ingredients at its core, delivering on taste, quality, and health-supporting benefits. This year, ROAR® looks to continue this mission all while reaching consumers in new geographical regions who can benefit from the beverage's powerful vitamin + antioxidant + electrolyte Complete Hydration™ .

Concluding 2022 with 116% growth in gross revenue, ROAR® Organic's latest capital round gives the hydration brand the leverage to build its internal team in order to continue driving sales and marketing. With open opportunities for new talent across these areas, ROAR® looks to strengthen the brand's position as a powerful newcomer to multifunctional beverages, generating interest from retailers like Publix who are looking for approachable, better-for-you beverages that consumers want to purchase.

"We're ready to take the brand to new heights this year with the recent capital raise and our partnership with Publix, expanding our retail footprint throughout the country," said Bill Lange, President at ROAR® Organic. "Today, consumers are looking for the full package and seek truly healthy, functional hydration products that are fairly priced, convenient to purchase and deliver on taste. Our mission at ROAR® Organic is to make hydration and functional wellness a deliciously vibrant experience, without artificial ingredients or high sugar and calories. We're confident with these new gains and our soon-to-be launched innovations that we will be able to deliver above and beyond on this mission in 2023."

In addition to in-store and online distribution with Publix, ROAR® Organic beverages can be found in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Markets, Kroger, Sprouts, Wegmans, Safeway/Albertsons and more, plus online at www.roarorganic.com and on Amazon. To learn more about ROAR® Organic, please visit www.roarorganic.com, or follow the brand on Instagram @roarorganic or Facebook @RoarOrganic.

About ROAR® Organic

ROAR® Organic beverages delivers its Complete Hydration™ products with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR® Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per 18 oz bottle, ROAR® Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR® is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR®!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005452/en/