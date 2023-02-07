Connected Healthcare Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Cerner Corporation, Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP, Sanofi and McKesson Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global connected healthcare market is expected to clock US$ 541.46 by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period. The global connected healthcare market is expected to clock US$ 541.46 billion by 2030. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “connected healthcare Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” Owing to the increased government investment in emerging countries' healthcare systems globally.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/connected-healthcare-market/8159

Growth Drivers

With the advancement of technology, patients are becoming more worried about their health and fitness. Instead, then focusing only on diagnosis or prevention, connected healthcare services deal with and facilitate the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases. Connected healthcare applications have enhanced patient participation, expanded the use of smartphones & wearables in healthcare, improved cost-effectiveness & patient convenience, and sparked the creation of individualized healthcare solutions due to the ongoing rise in lifestyle disorders. Additionally, as the world's populations get older and point-of-care models keep evolving, there is a rising demand for connected healthcare devices that can track and share patient-related data in real-time. This is a key aspect that is anticipated to support the growth of the global market. One of the significant elements influencing the expansion of the associated global healthcare industry is the high internet penetration in established and developing nations, combined with rising government spending on the healthcare sector to promote various healthcare services.

The global connected healthcare market has been analyzed from four perspectives: type, function, application, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global connected healthcare market has been divided into:

Mhealth Devices

Mhealth Services

E-Prescription

The e-prescription category is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to the number of prescriptions issued electronically rising. E-prescriptions improve the standard of care, accuracy, and patient protection, accelerating industry growth. The connected healthcare market's growth would also be influenced by the advantages of e-Prescriptions, such as reducing prescription errors, monitoring patient prescription fulfillment, and increasing patient drug adherence.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global connected healthcare market has been subdivided into:

Healthcare Management

Wellness And Prevention

Diagnosis And Treatment

Monitoring

The healthcare management sector is anticipated to display a sizable revenue share in the upcoming years. The healthcare management application of connected healthcare is utilized in public health services, healthcare systems, hospitals, and medical facilities. The growth of the connected healthcare market would be further aided by having access to complete, accurate, and reproducible health information.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global connected healthcare market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand the fastest. The Asia-Pacific region has shown phenomenal expansion in the connected healthcare market and is expected to take control of the sector by the end of the forecast period. The driving forces are the rising adoption of telemedicine, remote monitoring, and remote diagnosis; easy access to connected healthcare apps; and, most importantly, the affordability of such related healthcare solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is home to many developing nations, including India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Connected healthcare technologies are increasingly used in these nations to enhance healthcare, educate the public, and treat serious and chronic diseases. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to show limited growth and has an smaller market share due to poor internet penetration and a lack of experienced technicians. Latin America is anticipated to have a sharp increase over the projected era due to the growing awareness of the utilization of healthcare data. North America holds a significant market share owing to rising smartphone penetration, developed infrastructure, and rapidly adopting technologically advanced products.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global connected healthcare market are:

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Apple Inc.

NXGN Management LLC

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

Fitbit Inc.

IBM Corporation

Persistent Systems

SAP

Omron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Sanofi

Senseonics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/connected-healthcare-market/8159

The worldwide connected health market is fragmented, as many well-established regional and global manufacturers exist. Despite numerous barriers to entry, such as high implementation costs and inadequate infrastructure, many new vendors want to enter the market in the upcoming years.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE mHealth Devices mHealth Services E-Prescription GLOBAL CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FUNCTION Assisted Living Home Monitoring Telemedicine Clinical Monitoring GLOBAL CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Healthcare Management Wellness & Prevention Diagnosis & Treatment Monitoring Application

TOC Continued...

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Browse more healthcare related reports @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/