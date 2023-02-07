Fluoroscopy Devices Market estimate to reach US$ 6,242.3 Mn by 2030 with CAGR of 5.9% | Hologic Inc, Shimadzu Medical

Fluoroscopy Devices Market

Fluoroscopy devices, also known as fluoroscopes, are specialized medical machines used to perform this imaging technique.

The global fluoroscopy devices market was valued at US$ 4,436.3 MN in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6,242.3 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2030.

Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that uses X-rays to produce real-time images of internal structures of a patient's body. They typically consist of a radiation source, image intensifier, and display screen to view the images in real-time. Fluoroscopy is commonly used in procedures such as diagnostic exams, interventional procedures, and real-time guidance during surgery.

Major companies in Fluoroscopy Devices Market are:

Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shimadzu Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), and ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging Inc. and OrthoScan, Inc.).

Market segmentation by regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Fixed Fluoroscopes and Mobile Fluoroscopes

By Application: Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management and Trauma, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Urology, General Surgery, and Other Applications

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and understanding of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Fluoroscopy Devices Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios.

