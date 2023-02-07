Kidney Transplant Market to See Massive Growth by 2030: Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG., Medtronic, TransMedics, Inc

Kidney Transplant Market Forecast

Global kidney transplant market is estimated to be valued at US$ 81,037 Mn in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% and reach US$ 1,06,179 Mn by 2030.

A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure to replace a damaged or diseased kidney with a healthy one from a donor. The transplanted kidney can come from a deceased donor or a living donor. The goal of a kidney transplant is to improve the recipient's kidney function, quality of life, and reduce the need for dialysis. The success of a kidney transplant depends on several factors, including the compatibility of the donor and recipient, the recipient's overall health, and the patient's adherence to medication and post-operative care.

Major companies in Kidney Transplant Market are:

Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic, Preservation Solution Inc., TransMedics, Inc., Organ Recovery Systems, and Transonic Systems Inc.

Market segmentation by regions:

⋆ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⋆ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

⋆ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

⋆ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

⋆ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segmentation:

⋆ By Type: Living Donor Transplant, Paired Kidney Transplant, Deceased Donor Transplant

⋆ By Age: Children, Adults

⋆ By End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Transplant Centers

