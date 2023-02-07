Cigarette Market in India Expected to Reach US$ 38.1 Billion by 2027 | IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India cigarette market size reached US$ 19.0 Billion in 2021.INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "India Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the India cigarette market size reached US$ 21.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 42.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.94% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Cigarettes are among the most commonly consumed tobacco products in India. They consist of nicotine, an addictive central nervous system (CNS) stimulant that provides an instantaneous sense of relaxation. Cigarettes can be categorized into various kinds, such as light, menthol, cigars, pipes, bidis, clove, hookah, etc. In addition, manufacturers are offering them in several shapes, sizes, colors, and integrity. As a result, cigarettes are extensively available across tobacco shops, supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, online stores, etc.
India Cigarette Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating consumption of tobacco in young adults, owing to the calming neurological effects of nicotine present to reduce stress and anxiety, is among the primary factors driving the India cigarette market. Besides this, the growing population levels, the inflating disposable incomes of individuals, and the hectic lifestyles are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating investments by the leading players in point-of-sale (PoS), on-pack advertising activities, and sophisticated packaging to build brand image and attract consumers are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the rising efforts to sell cigarettes in other countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. In addition, the expanding number of smokers and the development of unique blends of sweet, fruit, and alcohol tastes, such as bourbon, berry, coconut, citrus, lime, vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate, toffee, etc., are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of flavor on-demand variants by the top manufacturers wherein liquid-filled capsules are crushed to flavor the smoke is anticipated to propel the India cigarette market over the forecasted period.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Type:
Light
Medium
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Tobacco Shops
Supermarket and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
