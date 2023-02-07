Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market An in-depth examination of the market, analysis, and projections for 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 253.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of software solutions in clinical trials

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Forecast to 2027

The global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market is projected to reach value of USD 644.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market is anticipated to expand significantly, owing to the increasing need for source data verification solutions in clinical trials. Rising demand for cost-effective monitoring systems for use in clinical trials is expected to further fuel the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of the risk-based monitoring software solution in clinical trials for better outcomes is anticipated to boost the market in the near future.

By concentrating on the key elements of the clinical research, clinical trial monitoring is a significant step in the drug development process that guarantees the highest level of safety, higher data quality, and protocol adherence. Up until recently, the standard method for clinical trial monitoring consisted of consistent on-site inspections at all sites, regardless of risk, and a high reliance on source data verification (SDV) to guarantee data integrity and patient safety. There is growing evidence that SDV is less trustworthy and that the bulk of the problems it detects are detectable by regular edit checks. In order to detect major on-site failures, regulatory agencies have been forced to quickly implement centralised monitoring approaches like risk-based monitoring.

RBM is a technique for monitoring and streamlining clinical trials while making sure that all regulatory standards are met. Adaptive on-site monitoring techniques that place a strong emphasis on risk-mitigation actions are combined with centralised, off-site evaluation of critical study components of clinical trials to provide risk-based monitoring. RBM essentially distinguishes between critical data and critical processes and provides a strong framework that enables site monitors to give high-value compliance checks priority over low-value chores like fixing mistakes. By doing this, risks are reduced across all clinical trial sites and patient safety and data quality are both markedly improved. The implementation of an appropriate risk-based monitoring method can reduce time to market, increase patient safety, and result in much better data quality.

Risk-based monitoring has disrupted the clinical trial market by defying the conventional monitoring regulations and processes. Regulatory authorities are now exploring the potential of RBM to improve the overall conduction of all phases of clinical trials and have published rules and regulations on RBM to encourage clinical trial site monitors and sponsors to apply risk-based approaches to streamline clinical trials. Increasing demand for these cost-effective monitoring solutions has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market and according to Emergen Research, the global risk-based management market is expected to reach USD 644.6 million in 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/475

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

ERT Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Anju Software, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quanticate Inc, Dassault Systèmes SE, DataTrak International, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, MaxisIT Inc.

Research Report on the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market and its key segments?

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/risk-based-monitoring-software-market

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, ERT Inc. announced its merger with BioClinica, Inc. The move would enable ERT to keep reinventing end-point data collection by offering better-quality data and more streamlined solutions to meet its customers' priorities in terms of high performance, improved efficiency, safer clinical trials, and patient-centric digital solutions.

The web-based segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to advantages of web-based risk-based management applications such as enhanced data security, enhanced scalability, lower operating costs, simple software deployment, and enhanced configuration.

The dashboard monitoring segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Dashboard monitoring gives a look at the specific information of the status of each test site based on risk factors of the test.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The techniques of risk-based monitoring software commonly used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries offer several benefits, such as enhanced process reliability and reduced associated costs.

The North America region is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, due to presence of leading market players in the region. Furthermore, growing government support for clinical trials is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Segmentations of the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2027. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-based

Monitoring Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Statistical Analysis

Targeted on-site Investigation

Dashboard Monitoring

Data Collection & Submission

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/475

Regional Landscape section of the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

In conclusion, the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/475

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Latest Reports by Emergen Research:

bioplastics market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market

cloud data back-up recovery market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

light weapons market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

automated breast ultrasound market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-market

flexible sigmoidoscopy market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-sigmoidoscopy-market

infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

virtual cardiology market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-cardiology-market

unmanned composite materials market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-composite-materials-market

spherical graphite market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spherical-graphite-market

iot medical devices market:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-medical-devices-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.