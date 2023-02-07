Submit Release
Red Cross launches appeal to help people in Türkiye and Syria after earthquake

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal to help people impacted by the devastating earthquakes which hit the region on February 6, 2023.

The Red Cross Red Crescent is working to deliver emergency relief and to get help to those impacted by the earthquakes as quickly as possible.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross Red Crescent to provide immediate relief, ongoing recovery efforts, and resiliency and preparedness activities in impacted and surrounding areas. The activities and areas impacted may evolve based on emerging needs and compounding humanitarian crises.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources
@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog
Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS
English Media: 1-877-599-9602
French Media: 1-888-418-9111

 


