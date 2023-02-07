Green Coffee Bean Extract Market will surpass US$ 1.3 billion revenues towards the end of 2033 | Croda, Alchem, Naturex

Green Coffee Bean Extract Market Study on: Powder Form to Remain Popular Going Forward

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide volume-based consumption of green coffee bean extract is expected to increase to 144,303 tons by 2033. The current consumption of coffee bean extract is estimated to be 96,334 tons, with a projected increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The global green coffee bean extract market is expected to be valued at US$ 833.2 million in 2023 and The market for green coffee bean extract is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2033.

Supplements are vital for athletes for boosting efficiency and for weight maintenance and speedy recovery from tiredness. Although athletes need natural foods, they consume green coffee bean supplements for their nutritional value. Moreover, key manufacturers of green coffee beans intend to invest in research and development to discover more benefits of these beans.

Manufacturers of green coffee beans are investing heavily in innovation and are also filing international patents for their claimed benefits. Green coffee bean supplements contain antioxidants that prevent hypertension and significantly enhance an athlete's fitness levels and performance.

Advancements in science and technology and increased research have enabled consumers to obtain quick solutions for specific health needs. Consumers have become more conscious when it comes to choosing nutrition for their bodies and are progressively adopting alternative channels to identify the needs of their bodies. The easy availability of information on the Internet is also a key factor driving the demand for personalized nutrition.

Companies are conducting online surveys to identify the nutritional needs of their customers. They are providing personalized supplement plans and monthly subscriptions. Personalized programs enable customers to make long-term improvements while also making it simpler to adhere to a daily routine.

For instance, MotherTree Nutra, a nutraceutical manufacturer, offers green coffee bean extract capsules that support natural weight loss by boosting metabolism.

• Demand for green coffee bean extract in North America is expected to reach a volume of 31,424 tons by 2033.

• South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania account for 36.3% of the global market share.

• The powder form is the most widely consumed with expected consumption of 77,570 tons for 2023.

• Based on end use, the nutraceuticals segment expanded at a CAGR of 2.9% during the historical period and currently holds a market share of 53%.

• The green coffee bean extract market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

According to an analyst from Persistence Market Research, “Green coffee bean extract finds wide applications in dietary supplements, fortified food, beverages, and cosmetics. The versatility this extract, combined with its benefits for users, highlights its potential.”

Competitive Landscape

• Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

• Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Botanic Healthcare

• BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd

• Croda International Plc

• Cymbio Pharma Private Limited

• Hawaii Pharm LLC

• Laybio

• Nectar Phytochems

• Naturex

• NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd and more

Companies across the world are investing heavily in R&D to streamline their manufacturing processes. Due to the intense competition and rapid research advancements, companies need to be aware of industry developments to stand out from their competitors.

• Nectar Phytochems mainly caters to the B2B (business-to-business) industry and consistently focuses on expanding its product portfolio based on industry requirements and the prevailing market trends associated with herbal and botanical extracts. The company aims to manufacture sustainable and cost-effective products to fulfill the health needs of its customers.

• Naturex's green coffee bean (GCB) extract has been clinically tested and shown to help with weight loss. The purity of the GCB extract produced by the company is supported by nine published studies that demonstrate its efficacy and bioavailability.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global green coffee bean extract market, presenting historical data for 2018 to 2022 and estimation statistics for the forecast period 2022 to 2033.

• based on nature (organic, conventional), form (liquid, powder),

• based on application (personal care & cosmetics, nutraceutical industry, pharmaceutical industry),

• based on across seven major regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the green coffee bean extract market will shape up over the decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

